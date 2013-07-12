FOREX-Dollar earns reprieve after sharp selloff

* Dollar rises on view that US will still be first to halt stimulus

* U.S. growth outperformance to support dollar

* Investors cautious before Chinese GDP data, Aussie falls

By Anirban Nag

LONDON, July 12 (Reuters) - The dollar rose broadly on Friday as investors bought back the U.S. currency at lower levels, confident that the Federal Reserve will be the first of the major central banks to exit ultra-loose monetary policy.

The dollar had been reeling since U.S. Fed chief Ben Bernanke cast doubts on Wednesday over when the central bank will start slowing its asset purchase programme, pushing the greenback off a three-year high against a basket of six currencies.

The index rose 0.3 percent to 83.002 on Friday, although it was still down 1.7 percent on the week. The dollar was up 0.35 percent against the yen at 99.30 yen, while the euro was down 0.4 percent at $1.3050.

“We are still structurally bullish dollar across a range of currencies including the euro and sterling,” said Chris Walker, a currency strategist at Barclays.

Bernanke said on Wednesday that a highly accommodative monetary policy would be needed for the foreseeable future, pouring cold water on investor expectations that the Fed would start unwinding its stimulus programme in September and tighten policy in late 2014.

The dollar had previously been gaining on the back of rising U.S. Treasury yields and widening interest rate differentials in its favour.

“What we saw this week was a washout of long dollar positions, but also a realisation that Fed tightening is still some way out. It’s tapering of stimulus that will come first,” said Walker, adding that high-yielding currencies such as the Australian dollar would lose more ground in coming weeks.

Traders are also cautious about the commodity-linked Aussie before the release of Chinese growth data on Monday. The Australian dollar was down 1.2 percent at $0.9072.

Analysts forecasts’ point to China’s economic growth slowing modestly to an annual 7.5 percent in the second quarter , but many economists see downside risks after a run of disappointing data.

Next week could also see solid U.S. retail sales and housing data that would again highlight the growth divergence between the United States and its peers the euro zone, Britain and Japan.

The European Central Bank, the Bank of England and the Bank of Japan are all looking to ease monetary policy further. On the other hand, an outperforming U.S. economy should support expectations that the Fed will be the first to pare some of its stimulus this year.

“We believe that the dollar’s setback after the policy events of the past week is likely to remain limited and that a durable multi-year recovery is still in the early stages of development,” Morgan Stanley strategists said in a note.

“Indeed, we see the current correction as a renewed opportunity to establish bullish medium-term positions.”