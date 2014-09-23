FOREX-Hopes for German recovery offer some relief to euro

* Dollar index holds below four-year peak set on Monday

* Euro pulls away from 14-month trough

* Aussie slightly firmer as HSBC flash China PMI tops forecasts (Updates after French and German PMI surveys)

By Anirban Nag

LONDON, Sept 23 (Reuters) - The euro pulled away from a 14-month trough against the dollar on Tuesday, getting some relief from a business survey showing Germany’s economy probably expanded in the third quarter.

The common currency hit a day’s high of $1.28645 after the survey was released. It has pulled up from Monday’s 14-month low of $1.2816, prompting some traders to suspect it might correct higher as key support near $1.2800 loomed.

“The euro has moved up a bit, but I would look to sell into the rise. Clearly the German composite PMI reading was better, but what is worrying is the slide in the index for manufacturing towards the contraction territory,” said Jeremy Stretch, head of currency strategy at CIBC World Markets.

The composite PMI, rose to 54.0 from 53.7 in August, moving further above the 50 mark denoting growth.

The corresponding survey for the euro zone, to which currency markets showed no clear early reaction, showed business activity expanding at a slightly weaker pace than expected as firms cut prices for the 30th month in a row.

European Central Bank Governor Mario Draghi reiterated on Monday that the bank is ready to use additional unconventional tools if needed to spur growth in the bloc.

The euro’s rise, saw the dollar index shed 0.2 percent. The index last traded at 84.590, having peaked at 84.861 on Monday, a high not seen since July 2010. It has posted 10 straight weeks of gains as markets wagered U.S. rates would rise long before those in Europe or Japan.

DOLLAR PAUSE

The dollar’s run even prompted New York Federal Reserve Bank president William Dudley to caution that the gains could complicate the Fed’s job, potentially hurting U.S. economic performance and pushing down inflation.

Dudley said on Monday that while the value of the dollar is not a policy goal of the Fed‘s, it had to be taken on board as part of the central bank’s economic forecast.

Against the yen, the dollar eased 0.4 percent to 108.45 yen , down from a six-year high of 109.46 set on Friday.

There was no apparent boost for either the Japanese currency or its safe-haven peer the Swiss franc to news the United States and partner nations had carried out the first air strikes against Islamic State in Syria, opening a new front in the battle against militants.

The Australian dollar rose after a private survey showed that activity in China’s manufacturing sector unexpectedly picked up in September.

The HSBC/Markit Flash China Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) rose to 50.5 in September from August’s final reading of 50.2. The survey, however, also showed that factory employment slumped to a 5-1/2 year low.

The Aussie dollar rose 0.3 percent to $0.8900, pulling away from Monday’s seven-month low of $0.8851.

Concerns about slowing Chinese growth and a big drop in the price of iron ore, Australia’s top export earner, have added to pressure against the Australian dollar, which has slid 4.7 percent this month. Chinese steel and iron ore futures have fallen to record lows this week.

“It hasn’t really been led so much by what’s happened domestically in Australia. I think it’s been more about China, about commodity prices, and about a stronger U.S. dollar,” said Hamish Pepper, currency strategist for Barclays in Singapore, referring to the Aussie dollar’s recent decline. (additionaly reporting by Masayuki Kitano in SINGAPORE, editing by John Stonestreet)