FOREX-Dollar steadies after rough week as stocks bounce, eyes on Yellen

* Currencies steady in Asia as stock market sell-off eases

* Sterling jumps on BoE hint rates to stay low for longer

* Speech by Fed’s Yellen is next focus (Recasts after start of European trade, changes dateline from previous SYDNEY/TOKYO)

By Patrick Graham

LONDON, Oct 17 (Reuters) - The dollar steadied along with most major currencies on Friday as stock markets bounced after a sharp sell-off that convulsed global markets this week.

Sterling was the standout among the major pairs, falling about a third of a percent after the Bank of England’s chief economist said it could hold off with a first rise in interest rates for longer than previously thought.

Investors’ next near-term focus was on a speech due to be made later on Friday by Federal Reserve chief Janet Yellen.

The head of the St. Louis Federal Reserve Bank, James Bullard, steadied markets somewhat on Thursday by talking up the idea of the U.S. central bank holding off on plans to end its bond-buying stimulus for the economy this month.

His comments came after upbeat U.S. jobs and output data and helped Wall Street eke out the smallest of gains overnight. After a quiet Asian session, European stock markets opened up.

“For sure if the stocks sell-off takes off again, the dollar will be the net beneficiary,” Canadian bank BMO currency strategist, Stephen Gallo, said.

“But for the time being I think there will be a little less demand for the dollar than this time yesterday.”

In early European deals, the dollar climbed 0.2 percent against the euro to $1.2787 and Gallo said it would probably be capped at $1.2750. It was flat against the yen at 106.38 yen, pulling away from a five-week low of 105.19 plumbed on Wednesday.

The dollar has climbed steadily across the board since mid-July but is on course for its biggest two-week loss since September last year after a fortnight of worry over global growth and its impact on the outlook for U.S. interest rates.

“Wall Street halting its slide has helped the dollar for now, but it’s difficult to say whether risk aversion has gone away. I see it more as a natural rebound by the dollar,” one trader at a large Japanese bank in Tokyo said.

“The dollar fell so much against the yen that it was bound to bounce sometime. However, Treasury yields are still so low that any rise by the dollar is likely to face resistance and peter out,” he said.

Sentiment towards the euro remained fragile but southern European bond markets steadied after some initial sales, supporting the euro.

Worries over a new round of debt troubles, spurred by the impact of a lack of growth and inflation on government finances, have driven much of the past week’s selling. But it all comes in the context of the end of the Fed’s programme of bond-buying, to date planned for this month.

Yellen will speak about ‘Economic Opportunity’ at separate events later on Friday. Media reported this week that the Fed chief had expressed continuing confidence in the U.S. recovery. (Additional reporting by Ian Chua in Sydney and Shinichi Saoshiro in Tokyo; Editing by Louise Ireland)