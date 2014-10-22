FOREX-Euro hits one-week low on ECB easing bets; eyes on BoE

* Euro hits one-week low after ECB corporate bond buy report

* BoE minutes eyed for UK interest rate clues

* U.S. CPI in focus as Fed policy outlook in doubt

By Jemima Kelly

LONDON, Oct 22 (Reuters) - The euro hit a one-week low against the dollar on Wednesday following a Reuters report that the European Central Bank was considering buying corporate bonds, highlighting the diverging policy outlooks for the euro zone and the United States.

The euro fell to as low as $1.27025 on trading platform EBS in European trade, its lowest level since Thursday. It last stood at $1.2717, little changed on the day and still lethargic after a 0.7 percent fall on Tuesday.

Several sources told Reuters the ECB was considering buying corporate bonds on the secondary market in an effort to boost the flailing euro zone economy, and could begin buying the bonds early next year.

The move, if realized, would expand the private-sector asset-buying programme the ECB began on Monday when it started buying covered bonds -- a bid to foster lending to businesses in the hope of spurring growth.

“The general takeaway here for a lot of people is that it shows commitment from the ECB trying to find ways to expand its balance sheet,” said Paul Robson, a currency strategist at RBS bank in London.

Fresh ECB easing could restore the interest rate gap between Europe and the United States, helping to underpin the dollar.

“For all the slight doubts around the edges of the FOMC (the U.S. Federal Reserve’s rate-setting committee) policy bias, people still recognize that the U.S. economy is some years ahead of the ECB, and that on a multi-quarter basis that would suggest that euro/dollar goes lower,” Robson said.

The dollar rallied in the three months to September on a view that higher U.S. interest rates down the road would attract funds from the euro zone and Japan, where rates are likely to stay low.

The Fed is expected to wind up its $4 trillion bond-buying programme at its policy meeting next week and Fed officials are also seeking rate hikes, though they are likely to wait several months before starting the tightening cycle.

While some Fed officials earlier this month flagged a possible global slowdown as a risk to interest rate rises, solid earnings from U.S. tech firms, upbeat U.S. housing data and less worrisome economic figures from China on Tuesday all helped to ease that concern.

Improved risk appetite reduced the need for speculators to hold on to the low-yielding yen, which is often used as a safe-haven currency.

The dollar traded at 106.90 yen, flat on the day.

The dollar index, which tracks the greenback against a basket of major currencies, was up 0.1 percent at 85.390.

BOE MINUTES

The next focus in European trading is on minutes from the Bank of England’s latest policy meeting due at 830 GMT, which traders will scour for any clues as to when interest rates might start to rise from their current historic lows.

Poor inflation and wage growth data last week drove investors to push back their bets on the timing of an expected UK rate hike into the second half of next year.

Talk among analysts that another member of the nine-strong MPC might have swung to vote for higher rates has largely evaporated. Two members had backed a rate rise at the September meeting but there is now speculation they might switch votes.

Sterling fell ahead of the minutes, trading at $1.6074 , down 0.3 percent on the day.

U.S. CPI data due at 1230 GMT will be the major focus later in the day. Economists expect annual core CPI inflation to stay flat at 1.7 percent in September but a softer reading could undermine the dollar by adding to speculation that the Fed could wait longer before raising rates.

“The CPI data will be very important. If the market turns risk-off, money will flow to U.S. bonds. A weak figure will surely hurt the dollar,” said Koichi Takamatsu, the head of forex trading at Nomura Securities. (Additional reporting by Hideyuki Sano in Tokyo; Editing by Andrew Heavens)