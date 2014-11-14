FOREX-Yen plumbs 7-year trough on likely Japan sales tax delay

* Yen weakens on fresh reports of snap Japan election, sales tax delay

* Euro pressured by speculation ECB could take more steps

* Flash euro zone GDP next data focus

By Jemima Kelly

LONDON, Nov 14 (Reuters) - The yen slid to a seven-year low against the dollar on Friday as investors bumped up their bets on Japan’s Prime Minister Shinzo Abe calling an early election and delaying a hike in sales tax.

The dollar hit 116.385 yen on trading platform EBS in early European trading, after reports that Abe had decided to call the snap election and could announce it next week.

Abe has said he will decide whether to proceed with the planned October 2015 tax after seeing preliminary figures on third-quarter growth, due on Monday, but an official told Reuters on Tuesday that a delay was likely. The first increase in the two-stage sales tax hike came in April.

The euro also slipped slightly against the dollar after data from Germany and France showed weak third quarter growth, and Italy remained stuck in recession.

Japanese companies overwhelmingly hope Japan’s planned tax increase will be postponed or scrapped, a Reuters poll showed on Thursday.

“If you look at Japanese inflation, the chief driver over the past year has been the sales tax hike. If there’s no additional sales tax hike, the impulse to higher inflation starts to fade away quite rapidly,” said Alvin Tan, a currency strategist at Societe Generale in London.

“So in order to push inflation higher, which is what everybody wants, you need the currency to weaken a lot more,” meaning that the Bank of Japan would be left to step in to further ease monetary conditions, Tan added.

Even against the struggling euro, the Japanese currency weakened by 0.4 percent to a 10-month trough of 144.99 yen per euro.

Against the dollar, the euro was down 0.1 percent at $1.2463. Eyes were on euro zone flash GDP and final inflation data due at 1000 GMT that is expected to show zero month-on-month growth in the 18-nation currency bloc, keeping pressure on the European Central Bank to ease monetary policy further.

Germany narrowly avoided entering recession in the third quarter, growing by 0.1 percent, while France managed 0.3 percent growth. Italy still languishes in recession.

“The euro remains above its lifetime average of $1.23,” said analysts from BNY Mellon in a morning note to clients. “However, irrespective of valuation, we certainly feel that economic fundamentals alone warrant further currency depreciation.” (Additional reporting by Lisa Twaronite in Tokyo; Editing by Dominic Evans)