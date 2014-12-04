FOREX -Euro falls below $1.23 ahead of ECB, yen weak

* Euro touches two-year low before ECB news conference

* Rates kept on hold as expected, eyes on any Draghi words on QE

* Dollar sets seven-year high vs yen, edges close to 120 yen

* Australian dollar touches fresh four-year low (Adds ECB rate decision, quotes, updates prices)

By Patrick Graham

LONDON, Dec 4 (Reuters) - The euro fell below $1.23 for the first time in more than two years on Thursday, as the market bet the European Central Bank would inject more stimulus into the euro zone economy.

The yen also fell against the dollar, although dealers said at least $1 billion in sell orders was fending off a break through 120 yen per dollar.

As expected, the ECB kept interest rates unchanged and traders doubt Thursday’s policy review will announce quantitative easing. But some believe the ECB may lay the groundwork for QE early next year.

Any detailed discussion of QE by Governor Mario Draghi or a clear indication the bank plans such a programme in the first quarter is expected to push the euro lower. Just indicating the bank would move ahead with corporate bond buying or easier terms on loans for banks might not be enough.

“If he only says they will buy corporate bonds or he will ease the terms of the TLTRO (loans), then I think the euro will jump,” said Graham Davidson, a spot currency trader with National Australia Bank in London.

The euro gained early, helped by nerves amongst players who had bet it would fall once Draghi speaks. By 1255, it was flat at $1.2315 after falling as low as $1.2295.

The dollar touched another seven-year high against the yen, rising as high as 119.98 yen on trading platform EBS. Several attempts to push it above 120 yen failed.

“There seems to be strong interest to sell the dollar at 120 but I would imagine it would go at some point,” said another London-based dealer. “Draghi could well be the trigger there as well.”

The dollar last traded at 119.94 yen, up 0.1 percent on the day.

ABE BOOST

Japanese media projections that Prime Minister Shinzo Abe’s coalition may keep its two-thirds majority in the lower house of parliament in elections on Dec. 14 supported the dollar.

More yen printing would be expected after the election if Abe’s mix of easy monetary policy, government spending and reforms gets a strong mandate.

Overnight in Asia, the dollar set a 5 1/2-year high against a basket of currencies at 89.044, its highest since March 2009. But it then retreated to 88.91.

The Australian dollar fell 0.2 percent to $0.8372, having touched $0.8358 earlier, its lowest since mid-2010.

Better-than-expected retail sales data provided only short-lived support. Data on Wednesday showed economic growth slowed last quarter, prompting markets to price in more chance of a rate cut by the Reserve Bank of Australia. (Additional reporting by Masayuki Kitano in Singapore; Editing by Toby Chopra)