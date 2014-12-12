FOREX-Oil price slide sends Norwegian crown to 11-yr low vs dollar

* Oil currencies hit as Brent crude falls to $63

* Norwegian crown at weakest in over a decade after rate cut

* FOMC next in focus

By Jemima Kelly

LONDON, Dec 12 (Reuters - The Norwegian crown sank to its weakest in more than a decade against the U.S. dollar on Friday, a day after Norway’s central bank unexpectedly cut interest rates and as oil prices slid to a 5-1/2 year low.

The Norges Bank reduced its benchmark rate by 25 points on Thursday to 1.25 percent, the lowest since 2009, and said it could ease policy further due to the impact of lower oil prices on the economy, which relies heavily on oil exports.

Brent crude continued its march lower on Friday, falling to $63 a barrel - around 45 percent down since June.

All of that saw the dollar rise to as high as 7.3451 Norwegian crowns, its strongest since September 2003. The greenback was last trading at 7.3155 crowns, up 0.4 percent on the day.

“The Norwegian economy is going to face increasing headwinds from the second-round effects of lower oil prices, and that’s going to keep the Norges Bank more dovish than the market was assuming,” said Ian Stannard, head of European FX strategy at Morgan Stanley in London.

”That is going to be a longer-term negative factor on the Norwegian crown.

Fellow oil-producer Canada also saw its currency fall to a 5-1/2-year trough against its U.S. counterpart on Friday at $1.5558, down 0.4 percent on the day.

The greenback eased off a little against a basket of major currencies after climbing by almost half a percent on Thursday following a closely-watched report that showed U.S. retail sales rose a forecast-beating 0.7 percent in November, highlighting the strength in the U.S. economy.

The market’s attention is now on next week’s meeting of the U.S. Federal Reserve’s rate-setting Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC).

“Firm November data continues to point to a hawkish adjustment in forward guidance at next week’s FOMC meeting and we expect this to keep the dollar well supported into year-end,” analysts at BNP Paribas wrote clients.

The euro dipped 0.1 percent to $1.2417, a day after the European Central Bank’s second offering of almost zero-cost loans to banks drew only tepid interest, making ECB money-printing appear all but inevitable. (Additional reporting by Tomo Uetake in Tokyo and Ian Chua in Sydney; Editing by Tom Heneghan)