FOREX-Euro dips as focus shifts to U.S. data after hopes for Greek deal

* Hopes for Greek deal shift focus to U.S. data

* U.S. ADP report beats expectations

* Optimism grows for strong U.S. June employment report (Updates prices, adds comments; changes byline, dateline, previous LONDON)

By Sam Forgione

NEW YORK, July 1 (Reuters) - The euro fell against the dollar on Wednesday as attention shifted to strong U.S. data and the prospect for a Federal Reserve rate hike this year, after Greece’s Prime Minister signaled he would accept creditors’ bailout offer with some conditions.

Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras told international creditors Athens could accept their bailout offer if some conditions were changed, but Germany said it could not negotiate while Greece was headed for a referendum on the aid-for-reforms deal.

Tsipras’ offer came after Greece’s default on its International Monetary Fund loans on Tuesday. Trade volumes have been relatively limited as traders await the weekend vote by Greeks on whether to accept bailout conditions for international aid.

That optimism allowed traders to focus on strong U.S. economic data released on Wednesday, which supported the view that the Federal Reserve could hike rates by September. That, in turn, boosted the U.S. dollar since rate hikes are expected to lift the greenback by driving investment flows into the United States.

“The market reaction is saying that we are shifting toward a more market-friendly outcome with regard to Greece,” said Richard Franulovich, senior currency strategist at Westpac in New York.

The latest offer from Tsipras, along with the potential for Greeks to vote in favor of accepting bailout conditions in the weekend referendum, renewed optimism that Greece would remain in the euro zone, analysts said.

The ADP National Employment Report showed 237,000 private-sector U.S. jobs were created in June, handily exceeding the median expectation among economists surveyed by Reuters for a gain of 218,000 jobs.

Commerce Department data, meanwhile, showed construction spending hit its highest level since October 2008.

The ADP data increased expectations for a stronger-than-forecast U.S. June jobs report due Thursday, analysts said. Economists expect U.S. employers to have added 230,000 jobs in June, according to a Reuters poll.

“There’s potential for an upside surprise in payrolls given the read we got from ADP,” said Mark McCormick, currency strategist at Credit Agricole in New York. “The fundamentals are supportive of broad dollar strength, particularly against the euro.”

The euro was last down 0.75 percent against the dollar at $1.10710. The dollar was last up 0.53 percent against the yen at 123.125 yen.

The dollar index, which measures the greenback against a basket of six major currencies, was last up 0.63 percent at 96.073. (Reporting by Sam Forgione; Additional reporting by Patrick Graham in London; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)