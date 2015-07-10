FOREX-Signs of Greek progress lift euro, yen hit as risk appetite grows

* Greece sends reform proposals to EU

* Euro bulls hopeful but not overly confident

* Extended bounce in China shares also lifts risk appetite

* Fed Chair Yellen speaks later in the day (Adds quotes, changes DATELINE; pvs SYDNEY/TOKYO)

By Anirban Nag

LONDON, July 10 (Reuters) - The euro rose across the board on Friday, jumping more than 1 percent against the yen, on optimism that Greece was making some progress in its efforts to secure more funding and stay in the currency union.

The yen and Swiss franc, currencies which tend to do well during turmoil in financial markets, both lost ground as demand for riskier assets picked up on the back of an extended rebound in Chinese shares.

The common currency climbed 1.3 percent against the yen to 135.60 and added 0.7 percent against the dollar to trade at $1.1115 as Athens sent a package of reform proposals to its euro zone creditors.

The euro also rose 0.5 percent against the Swiss franc and the British pound. And while many in the market were hoping for a deal, there was a degree of caution about holding large bets in the euro going into the weekend.

“If there is a deal struck at the weekend, the upside for the euro is limited given other things going on,” UBS currency strategist Geoffrey Yu said. “But if something bad happens, we would see the euro give up some of its gains.”

Traders said the upside for the euro was rather limited given the European Central Bank has embarked on a trillion-euro asset buying programme, a policy that is likely to keep the currency on the back foot.

Also helping risk sentiment were signs that Chinese equities may have stabilised after a plunge. Shanghai shares rallied for the second straight day on Friday, helped by emergency steps from the government to arrest the dive.

The yen retreated, allowing the greenback to rise above 122 yen from a seven-week low of 120.41 set mid-week.

“True, the yen is on the defensive. But it still has a long way to go before it reaches the 124 handle, where it was before, reflecting the still-cautious mood in the market,” Barclays chief Japan FX strategist in Tokyo, Shinichiro Kadota, said.

“The China situation is fundamentally larger in scale than Greece. We just might see Greece come to a sort of resolution this weekend. But on the other hand Chinese stocks are up only after drastic government measures, so it is not yet a full ‘risk on’ by all means.”

In addition to China and Greece, a speech by Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen on the U.S. economic outlook - due at 1630 GMT - will be a major focal point of the day.

Traders said any resolution to Greece’s debt crisis might give the Fed added confidence to start lifting rates this year. (Additional reporting by Shinichi Saoshiro; Editing by Louise Ireland)