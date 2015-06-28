Euro falls broadly as Greek default looms

WELLINGTON, June 29 (Reuters) - The euro fell broadly on Monday after Greece failed to strike a deal with its European lenders to secure more credit ahead of a looming deadline to repay a key International Monetary Fund loan, raising the risk that it may default and leave the euro zone.

The euro fell nearly 2 U.S. cents to around $1.0985 in early Asia Pacific trade according to Reuters data, from around $1.1165 late on Friday, as Greece announced capital controls on its banks after the European Central bank froze the level of funding available to them.

Against the Swiss franc, the euro fell to 1.0251 francs, its weakest level since late April, as investors piled into the Swiss currency which often appreciates during times of uncertainty.

Greece’s failure to repay a crucial debt to the IMF expiring on Tuesday would pave the way to a possible exit from the euro zone, which many investors fear may fatally weaken the currency bloc. (Reporting by Naomi Tajitsu; Editing by Matthew Lewis)