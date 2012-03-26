FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Euro rises, Bunds pare gains after German Ifo survey
March 26, 2012 / 8:10 AM / 6 years ago

Euro rises, Bunds pare gains after German Ifo survey

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, March 26 (Reuters) - The euro rose against the dollar while German Bund futures pared gains on Monday as a survey showed German business sentiment was slightly better than forecast in March.

The Ifo business climate index rose to 109.8 in March from an upwardly revised 109.7 in February, above forecasts for a reading of 109.6.

The euro rose to around $1.3262 against the dollar from $1.3237 before the data, though it stayed shy of an earlier session high of $1.3285.

German Bund futures pared gains after the Ifo release, last trading virtually flat on the day at 137.40.

