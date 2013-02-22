FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
RPT-Euro and European stocks rise, Bunds fall after Ifo data
February 22, 2013

RPT-Euro and European stocks rise, Bunds fall after Ifo data

Reuters Staff

LONDON, Feb 22 (Reuters) - The euro hit a session high against the dollar and European shares rose, while German Bund futures fell on Friday after a better-than-expected German Ifo survey.

The euro climbed around 0.4 percent on the day to $1.3246, from $1.3218 before the data.

Bunds fell slightly after the release to last trade 16 ticks lower on the day at 143.22.

The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index extended earlier gains after the German Ifo, rising by as much as 0.8 percent to an intraday high of 1,160.49 points.

