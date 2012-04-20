Euro rises, German bunds erase gains after Ifo survey

LONDON, April 20 (Reuters) - The euro rose to a session high against the dollar and struck a two-week peak versus the yen while German bund futures erased early gains on Friday after the influential German Ifo survey surprised to the upside.

The euro advanced to $1.3180 from $1.3148 beforehand, with option expiries at around $1.3200 likely to check gains. Against the yen, the euro rose to a two-week high of 107.57 yen .

German Bund futures erased early gains to stand flat at 140.62, having steadily eased ahead of the data from a record high of 140.86 hit earlier in the session.