FOREX-Euro adds losses on FT report on IMF, Greece
July 30, 2015 / 3:10 PM / 2 years ago

FOREX-Euro adds losses on FT report on IMF, Greece

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, July 30 (Reuters) - The euro’s losses against the dollar grew on Thursday as traders cited a Financial Times report that said the International Monetary Fund’s staff told the board Greece’s high indebtedness and its poor record of implementing reforms disqualify the euro zone nation from another IMF rescue.

The single currency hit a session low of $1.0911 before edging up to $1.0922, down 0.55 percent on the day.

The euro reached a session low of 135.73 yen before firming to 135.80 yen, down 0.2 percent from late on Wednesday . (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

