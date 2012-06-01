FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-Net euro shorts soar to record high - CFTC
#Market News
June 1, 2012 / 8:20 PM / 5 years ago

UPDATE 1-Net euro shorts soar to record high - CFTC

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

NEW YORK, June 1 (Reuters) - Bets against the euro soared to
record highs in the latest week,  according to data from the
Commodity Futures Trading 
Commission on Friday, as worries about the euro zone sovereign
debt crisis intensified.	
    Net euro shorts jumped to 203,145 contracts, the largest on
record, compared with 195,361 net short contracts the previous
week.	
    To be short a currency is to bet it will decline in 
value, while being long is a view its value will rise.	
    Euro short positioning pushed the value of the net long U.S.
dollar position to $37.51 billion as of Tuesday, from $35.14
billion previously.	
    Speculators also soured on the Australian dollar, whose net
short position more than doubled to 35,527 from 16,898 short
contracts the previous week. 	
    Yen net shorts, meanwhile, declined to 11,330 contracts from
18,015 shorts previously. 	
	
    JAPANESE YEN (Contracts of 12,500,000 yen) 1,781,670,650.40	
             5/29/12 week         5/22/12 week	
   Long          21,620               20,483	
   Short         32,950               38,498	
   Net          -11,330              -18,015	
 	
    EURO (Contracts of 125,000 euros) 31,773,423,000.00	
             5/29/12 week         5/22/12 week	
   Long          40,287               34,714	
   Short        243,702              230,075	
   Net         -203,415             -195,361	
 	
    POUND STERLING (Contracts of 62,500 pounds sterling)
-144,172,031.25	
             5/29/12 week         5/22/12 week	
   Long          36,052               40,842	
   Short         34,577               29,502	
   Net            1,475               11,340	
 	
    SWISS FRANC (Contracts of 125,000 Swiss francs)
3,981,365,813.03	
             5/29/12 week         5/22/12 week	
   Long           6,882                4,901	
   Short         37,478               39,752	
   Net          -30,596              -34,851	
 	
    CANADIAN DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 Canadian dollars)
-3,335,127,201.57	
             5/29/12 week         5/22/12 week	
   Long          48,793               57,577	
   Short         14,708               19,022	
   Net           34,085               38,555	
 	
    AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 Aussie dollars)
3,497,633,150.00	
             5/29/12 week         5/22/12 week	
   Long          14,788               29,999	
   Short         50,315               46,897	
   Net          -35,527              -16,898	
 	
    MEXICAN PESO (Contracts of 500,000 pesos) 467,981,359.97	
             5/29/12 week         5/22/12 week	
   Long          24,872               22,415	
   Short         37,867               38,531	
   Net          -12,995              -16,116	
 	
    NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 New Zealand
dollars) 396,953,760.00	
             5/29/12 week         5/22/12 week	
   Long           5,798                8,418	
   Short         11,006                9,927	
   Net           -5,208               -1,509

