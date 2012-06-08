FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Euro net shorts jump to record high-CFTC, Reuters data
June 8, 2012

Euro net shorts jump to record high-CFTC, Reuters data

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, June 8 (Reuters) - Bets against the euro surged to a fresh record high in the latest week, while net long U.S. dollar positions rose, according to data from the Commodity Futures Trading Commission released on Friday.

Net euro shorts totaled 214,418 contracts, from net shorts of 203,415 the previous week, the data showed.

To be short a currency is to bet it will decline in value, while being long is a view its value will rise.

The value of the dollar’s net long position as a result rose further to $39.6 billion in the week ended June 5, from $37.5l billion the previous week.

