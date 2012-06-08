FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-Euro net shorts soar to record high-CFTC, Reuters data
Sections
Featured
Emerging market tech boom a headache for fund managers
Exchange-traded Funds
Emerging market tech boom a headache for fund managers
The Basque: Spain's effective, expensive antidote to secession
World
The Basque: Spain's effective, expensive antidote to secession
Former Iranian diplomat on what Trump needs to know about Iran
Commentary
Former Iranian diplomat on what Trump needs to know about Iran
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
June 8, 2012 / 8:17 PM / 5 years ago

UPDATE 1-Euro net shorts soar to record high-CFTC, Reuters data

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

NEW YORK, June 8 (Reuters) - Bets against the euro surged to a fresh record
high in the latest week, while net long U.S. dollar positions rose, according to
data from the Commodity Futures Trading Commission released on Friday.	
    Net euro shorts totaled 214,418 contracts, from net shorts of 203,415 the
previous week, the data showed.	
    To be short a currency is to bet it will decline in value, while being long
is a view its value will rise.	
    The value of the dollar's net long position as a result rose further to
$39.65 billion in the week ended June 5, from $37.5l billion the previous week.	
    The Reuters calculation for the aggregate U.S. dollar position is derived
from net positions of International Monetary Market speculators in the yen,
euro, British pound, Swiss franc, Canadian and Australian dollars.	
    Other notable changes this week included the change in net positioning on
the yen to a net long of 12,073 contracts from the previous week's net short of
11,330. That reflected a move toward the yen's safety as euro zone risks
worsened.	
    Also, net shorts on the Australian dollar rose further to 51,172 from the
previous week's net short contracts of 35,527. Australia's central bank last
Tuesday cut its main cash rate by 25 basis points to 3.5 percent, its lowest in
over two years, dimming the Aussie dollar's yield appeal.	
    	
        JAPANESE YEN (Contracts of 12,500,000 yen) -1,916,349,206.35	
             6/5/12 week         5/29/12 week	
   Long          37,376             21,620	
   Short         25,303             32,950	
   Net           12,073             -11,330       	
 	
    EURO (Contracts of 125,000 euros) 33,376,841,925.00	
             6/5/12 week         5/29/12 week	
   Long          36,651             40,287   	
   Short        251,069             243,702	
   Net         -214,418             -203,415        	
 	
    POUND STERLING (Contracts of 62,500 pounds sterling) 275,572,456.25	
             6/5/12 week          5/29/12 week	
   Long          39,042              36,052	
   Short         41,909              34,577	
   Net           -2,867               1,475      	
 	
    SWISS FRANC (Contracts of 125,000 Swiss francs) 4,362,617,985.69	
             6/5/12 week          5/29/12 week	
   Long           5,747              6,882	
   Short         39,395             37,478 	
   Net          -33,648             -30,596        	
 	
    CANADIAN DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 Canadian dollars) -1,436,722,891.57	
             6/5/12 week          5/29/12 week	
   Long          39,559              48,793    	
   Short         24,653              14,708	
   Net           14,906              34,085       	
 	
    AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 Aussie dollars) 4,984,152,800.00	
             6/5/12 week          5/29/12 week	
   Long          12,579              14,788	
   Short         63,751              50,315	
   Net          -51,172              -35,527       	
 	
    MEXICAN PESO (Contracts of 500,000 pesos) 1,069,829,649.44	
             6/5/12 week          5/29/12 week	
   Long          10,998              24,872	
   Short         41,394              37,867	
   Net          -30,396              -12,995       	
 	
    NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 New Zealand dollars) 418,289,200.00	
             6/5/12 week          5/29/12 week	
   Long           6,575              5,798	
   Short         12,105             11,006  	
   Net           -5,530             -5,208

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.