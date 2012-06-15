FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-Speculators trim long USD bets in latest week -CFTC
June 15, 2012 / 8:06 PM / in 5 years

UPDATE 1-Speculators trim long USD bets in latest week -CFTC

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

NEW YORK, June 15 (Reuters) - Currency speculators cut their
bets in favor of the U.S. dollar for the first time in six weeks
in the latest week while bets against the euro fell from record
highs, according to data from the Commodity Futures Trading
Commission released on Friday.	
    The value of the dollar's net long position fell to $38.77
billion in the week ended June 12 from $39.65 billion the
previous week.	
    Short euro positions declined to 195,187 contracts from
214,418 contracts a week earlier.	
    Speculators significantly boosted their bets against
sterling in the latest week to 23,112 contracts, the highest
since mid-March, from 2,867 a week earlier. 	
    They also increased their bets in favor of the yen to 12,307
contracts, the highest since February.	
    To be short a currency is to bet it will decline in value,
while being long is a view its value will rise.	
    The Reuters calculation for the aggregate U.S. dollar
position is derived from net positions of International Monetary
Market speculators in the yen, euro, British pound, Swiss franc,
and Canadian and Australian dollars.

