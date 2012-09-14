FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Speculators short U.S. dollar in latest week - CFTC
September 14, 2012 / 7:51 PM / 5 years ago

Speculators short U.S. dollar in latest week - CFTC

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

NEW YORK, Sept 14 (Reuters) - Currency speculators again turned negative on the U.S. dollar in the latest week, according to data from the Commodity Futures Trading Commission released on Friday.

The value of the U.S. dollar’s short position in the week ended Sept. 11 totaled $6.176 billion compared with a net long position of $1.5 billion the previous week.

The return to bets against the dollar was in line with negative sentiment two weeks ago. Data collated though the week ended Aug. 28 showed a short position of $441.7 million. That was the first weekly net dollar short position since the week of Sept. 6, 2011.

This week’s positioning data was collated prior to the Federal Reserve’s announcement on Thursday that it will pump $40 billion a month into the U.S. economy until the jobs market shows a sustained upturn. Data reflecting any positioning from the announcement will only be released next Friday.

To be short a currency is to bet it will fall in value, while being long is a view its value will rise.

The Reuters calculation for the aggregate U.S. dollar position is derived from net positions of International Monetary Market speculators in the yen, euro, British pound, Swiss franc, Canadian and Australian dollars.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
