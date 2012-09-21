FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
CORRECTED-Short US dollar bets up to highest since late Aug-CFTC, Reuters
September 21, 2012 / 8:01 PM / in 5 years

CORRECTED-Short US dollar bets up to highest since late Aug-CFTC, Reuters

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects to week ended Sept. 18 in 2nd paragraph)

NEW YORK, Sept 21 (Reuters) - Currency speculators increased their bets against the U.S. dollar in the latest week, according to data from the Commodity Futures Trading Commission released on Friday.

The value of the dollar’s net short position rose to $10.05 billion in the week ended Sept. 18, from $6.18 billion the previous week. It was the second straight weekly net short U.S. dollar position.

To be short a currency is to bet it will decline in value, while being long is a view its value will rise.

The Reuters calculation for the aggregate U.S. dollar position is derived from net positions of International Monetary Market speculators in the yen, euro, British pound, Swiss franc, Canadian and Australian dollars. (Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss, editing by Gary Crosse)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
