CORRECTED-UPDATE 1-Short dollar bets rise to highest since late August-data

(Corrects to week ended Sept. 18 in 2nd paragraph) NEW YORK, Sept 21 (Reuters) - Currency speculators increased their bets against the U.S. dollar in the latest week to their highest in more than a year, according to data from the Commodity Futures Trading Commission released on Friday. The value of the dollar's net short position rose to $10.05 billion in the week ended Sept. 18, from $6.18 billion the previous week. That was the largest since Aug. 30 and the second straight weekly net short U.S. dollar position. To be short a currency is to bet it will decline in value, while being long is a view its value will rise. The Reuters calculation for the aggregate U.S. dollar position is derived from net positions of International Monetary Market speculators in the yen, euro, British pound, Swiss franc, Canadian and Australian dollars. Investors have sold U.S. dollars in the wake of the Federal Reserve's commitment to inject further stimulus to a sluggish U.S. economy. The dollar index has fallen 2.3 percent so far this month extending its August losses. Meanwhile, net euro shorts continue to dwindle to 73,482 contracts this week, as investors were encouraged by European Central Bank action to lower borrowing costs in Spain and Italy through bond purchases. The euro so far has gained 3.2 percent this month. JAPAN YEN (Contracts of 12,500,000 yen) -2,454,949,238.58 9/18/12 week 9/11/12 week Long 41,500 60,862 Short 26,024 28,089 Net 15,476 32,773 EURO (Contracts of 125,000 euros) 11,983,077,150.00 9/18/12 week 9/11/12 week Long 48,817 43,180 Short 122,299 136,838 Net -73,482 -93,658 POUND STERLING (Contracts of 62,500 pounds sterling) -1,462,998,150.00 9/18/12 week 9/11/12 week Long 52,597 49,312 Short 38,185 53,678 Net 14,412 -4,366 SWISS FRANC (Contracts of 125,000 Swiss francs) 609,713,392.95 9/18/12 week 9/11/12 week Long 13,626 11,648 Short 18,153 20,615 Net -4,527 -8,967 CANADA DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 Canadian dollars) -11,485,576,429.52 9/18/12 week 9/11/12 week Long 126,688 116,546 Short 14,807 14,686 Net 111,881 101,860 AUSTRALIA DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 Aussie dollars) -7,236,899,460.00 9/18/12 week 9/11/12 week Long 117,009 107,537 Short 47,763 39,278 Net 69,246 68,259 MEXICO PESO (Contracts of 500,000 pesos) -4,618,725,566.85 9/18/12 week 9/11/12 week Long 140,375 127,168 Short 22,228 4,925 Net 118,147 122,243 NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 NZ dollars) 1,373,233,500.00 9/18/12 week 9/11/12 week Long 20,402 13,641 Short 3,797 3,609 Net 16,605 10,032 (Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss)