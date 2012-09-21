FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
CORRECTED-UPDATE 1-Short dollar bets rise to highest since late August-data
September 21, 2012 / 8:21 PM / 5 years ago

CORRECTED-UPDATE 1-Short dollar bets rise to highest since late August-data

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

(Corrects to week ended Sept. 18 in 2nd paragraph)
    NEW YORK, Sept 21 (Reuters) - Currency speculators increased their bets
against the U.S. dollar in the latest week to their highest in more than a year,
according to data from the Commodity Futures Trading Commission released on
Friday.
    The value of the dollar's net short position rose to $10.05 billion in the
week ended Sept. 18, from $6.18 billion the previous week. That was the largest
since Aug. 30 and the second straight weekly net short U.S. dollar position.
    To be short a currency is to bet it will decline in value, while being long
is a view its value will rise.
    The Reuters calculation for the aggregate U.S. dollar position is derived
from net positions of International Monetary Market speculators in the yen,
euro, British pound, Swiss franc, Canadian and Australian dollars.
    Investors have sold U.S. dollars in the wake of the Federal Reserve's
commitment to inject further stimulus to a sluggish U.S. economy. The dollar
index has fallen 2.3 percent so far this month extending its August losses.
    Meanwhile, net euro shorts continue to dwindle to 73,482 contracts this
week, as investors were encouraged by European Central Bank action to lower
borrowing costs in Spain and Italy through bond purchases. The euro so far has
gained 3.2 percent this month.
   
       JAPAN YEN (Contracts of 12,500,000 yen) -2,454,949,238.58
             9/18/12 week         9/11/12 week
   Long          41,500               60,862
   Short         26,024               28,089
   Net           15,476               32,773
 
    EURO (Contracts of 125,000 euros) 11,983,077,150.00
             9/18/12 week         9/11/12 week
   Long          48,817               43,180
   Short        122,299              136,838
   Net          -73,482              -93,658
 
    POUND STERLING (Contracts of 62,500 pounds sterling) -1,462,998,150.00
             9/18/12 week         9/11/12 week
   Long          52,597               49,312
   Short         38,185               53,678
   Net           14,412               -4,366
 
    SWISS FRANC (Contracts of 125,000 Swiss francs) 609,713,392.95
             9/18/12 week         9/11/12 week
   Long          13,626               11,648
   Short         18,153               20,615
   Net           -4,527               -8,967
 
    CANADA DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 Canadian dollars) -11,485,576,429.52
             9/18/12 week         9/11/12 week
   Long         126,688              116,546
   Short         14,807               14,686
   Net          111,881              101,860
 
    AUSTRALIA DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 Aussie dollars) -7,236,899,460.00
             9/18/12 week         9/11/12 week
   Long         117,009              107,537
   Short         47,763               39,278
   Net           69,246               68,259
 
    MEXICO PESO (Contracts of 500,000 pesos) -4,618,725,566.85
             9/18/12 week         9/11/12 week
   Long         140,375              127,168
   Short         22,228                4,925
   Net          118,147              122,243
 
  NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 NZ dollars) 1,373,233,500.00
             9/18/12 week         9/11/12 week
   Long          20,402               13,641
   Short          3,797                3,609
   Net           16,605               10,032

 (Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
