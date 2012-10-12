FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. dollar net shorts fall to 1-month low: CFTC, Reuters data
October 12, 2012 / 7:55 PM / 5 years ago

U.S. dollar net shorts fall to 1-month low: CFTC, Reuters data

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Oct 12 (Reuters) - Currency speculators further pared bets against the U.S. dollar for a second straight week to their lowest level in a month, according to data from the Commodity Futures Trading Commission released on Friday.

The value of the dollar’s net short position slid to $6.43 billion in the week ended Oct. 9, from a net short of $16.31 billion the previous week. This week’s net short U.S. dollar position was the lowest since Sept. 11.

To be short a currency is to bet it will decline in value, while being long is a view its value will rise.

The Reuters calculation for the aggregate U.S. dollar position is derived from net positions of International Monetary Market speculators in the yen, euro, sterling, Swiss franc, Canadian and Australian dollars.

