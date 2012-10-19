FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Speculators boost short US dollar bets in latest week-CFTC
October 19, 2012 / 7:41 PM / 5 years ago

Speculators boost short US dollar bets in latest week-CFTC

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Oct 19 (Reuters) - Currency speculators boosted
their bets against the U.S. dollar in the latest week, according
to data from the Commodity Futures Trading Commission released
on Friday. 
    The value of the dollar's net short position rose to $8.14
billion in the week ended Oct. 16, from a net short position of
$6.43 billion the previous week.
    To be short a currency is to bet it will decline in value,
while being long is a view its value will rise.
    The Reuters calculation for the aggregate U.S. dollar
position is derived from net positions of International Monetary
Market speculators in the yen, euro, British pound, Swiss franc,
Canadian and Australian dollars.

