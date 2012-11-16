FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-Speculators increase long U.S. dollar bets in latest week
November 16, 2012 / 9:16 PM / 5 years ago

UPDATE 1-Speculators increase long U.S. dollar bets in latest week

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

NEW YORK, Nov 16 (Reuters) - Currency speculators boosted
bets in favor of the U.S. dollar in the latest week, according
to data from the Commodity Futures Trading Commission released
on Friday.
    The value of the dollar's net long position rose to
$4.72 billion in the week ended Nov. 13, up from $1.296 billion
the previous week.
    To be short a currency is to bet it will decline in value,
while being long is a view its value will rise.
    Speculators increased bets against the euro to 83,646
contracts in the latest week, the highest in two months, from
67,141 the previous week.
    Short positions on the Swiss franc surged to 8,888
contracts, also the highest in two months, from 303 contracts.
    Speculators also sharply reduced bets in favor the British
pound in the latest week.
    The Reuters calculation for the aggregate U.S. dollar
position is derived from net positions of International Monetary
Market speculators in the yen, euro, British pound, Swiss
franc, Canadian and Australian dollars.
        JAPANESE YEN (Contracts of 12,500,000 yen)
             11/13/12 week         11/06/12 week
   Long          21,980               24,966
   Short         52,427               65,070
   Net          -30,447              -40,104
 
    EURO (Contracts of 125,000 euros) 
             11/13/12 week         11/06/12 week
   Long          39,863               45,212
   Short        123,509              112,353
   Net          -83,646              -67,141
 
    POUND STERLING (Contracts of 62,500 pounds sterling)
             11/13/12 week         11/06/12 week
   Long          45,799               57,208
   Short         37,571               37,929
   Net            8,228               19,279
 
    SWISS FRANC (Contracts of 125,000 Swiss francs)
             11/13/12 week         11/06/12 week
   Long          11,388               13,509
   Short         20,276               13,812
   Net           -8,888                 -303
 
    CANADIAN DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 Canadian dollars)
             11/13/12 week         11/06/12 week
   Long          75,935               82,882
   Short          9,816                8,120
   Net           66,119               74,762
 
    AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 Aussie dollars)
             11/13/12 week         11/06/12 week
   Long         105,833               98,037
   Short         37,687               37,720
   Net           68,146               60,317
 
    MEXICAN PESO (Contracts of 500,000 pesos)
             11/13/12 week         11/06/12 week
   Long         102,917              120,223
   Short          5,923                5,801
   Net           96,994              114,422
 
    NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 New Zealand
dollars)
             11/13/12 week         11/06/12 week
   Long          23,692               24,440
   Short          4,498                5,052
   Net           19,194               19,388

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
