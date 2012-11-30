UPDATE 1-Long USD bets fall in latest week, yen shorts jump - CFTC

NEW YORK, Nov 30 (Reuters) - Currency speculators cut their bets in favor of the U.S. dollar in the latest w eek while they boosted short yen positions to a more than five-year high, a cc ording to data from the Commodity Futures Trading Commission released on Friday.

The value of the dollar’s net long position fell to $8.01 billion in the week ended Nov. 27 from a long position of $11.2 billion the previous week.

Bets against the yen rose to 79,466 contracts, the highest since the beginning of May, 2007 when short positions reached 118,782 contracts, according to Reuters data. Short yen positions stood at 51,389 contracts in the previous week.

The yen has weakened significantly in recent sessions as speculation grew that a likely change in Japan’s government would lead to aggressive monetary easing.

The yen hit a near eight-month low against the dollar last week and a seven-month low against the euro on Friday.

To be short a currency is to bet it will decline in value, while being long is a view its value will rise.

The Reuters calculation for the aggregate U.S. dollar position is derived from net positions of International Monetary Market speculators in the yen, euro, British pound, Swiss franc, Canadian and Australian dollars.

JAPANESE YEN (Contracts of 12,500,000 yen)

11/27/12 week 11/20/12 week

Long 27,027 28,272

Short 106,493 79,661

Net -79,466 -51,389

EURO (Contracts of 125,000 euros)

11/27/12 week 11/20/12 week

Long 35,799 36,692

Short 102,492 128,092

Net -66,693 -91,400

POUND STERLING (Contracts of 62,500 pounds sterling)

11/27/12 week 11/20/12 week

Long 51,107 46,546

Short 40,829 45,816

Net 10,278 730

SWISS FRANC (Contracts of 125,000 Swiss francs)

11/27/12 week 11/20/12 week

Long 9,744 7,220

Short 13,111 19,708

Net -3,367 -12,488

CANADIAN DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 Canadian dollars)

11/27/12 week 11/20/12 week

Long 72,663 72,893

Short 10,284 11,447

Net 62,379 61,446

AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 Aussie dollars)

11/27/12 week 11/20/12 week

Long 122,186 104,617

Short 45,380 39,906

Net 76,806 64,711

MEXICAN PESO (Contracts of 500,000 pesos)

11/27/12 week 11/20/12 week

Long 101,490 96,451

Short 7,632 9,664

Net 93,858 86,787

NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 New Zealand dollars)

11/27/12 week 11/20/12 week

Long 21,653 21,436

Short 2,943 3,578

Net 18,710 17,858