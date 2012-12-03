FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
CORRECTED-UPDATE 1-Long USD bets fall in latest week, yen shorts jump - CFTC
Sections
Featured
In Mosul’s fall, informers played vital role against Islamic State
Iraq
In Mosul’s fall, informers played vital role against Islamic State
White tiger, dark horse: North Korean art market heats up
Life
White tiger, dark horse: North Korean art market heats up
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
Cyber Risk
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
December 3, 2012 / 6:21 PM / in 5 years

CORRECTED-UPDATE 1-Long USD bets fall in latest week, yen shorts jump - CFTC

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

(In Nov 30 story, corrects 3rd paragraph to show yen short
contracts hit their highest since July 2007 not May 2007)
    NEW YORK, Nov 30 (Reuters) - Currency speculators cut their
bets in favor of the U.S. dollar in the latest w eek while they
boosted short yen positions to a more than five-year high,
a cc ording to data from the Commodity Futures Trading Commission
released on Friday. 
    The value of the dollar's net long position fell to $8.01
billion in the week ended Nov. 27 from a long position of $11.2
billion the previous week.
    Bets against the yen rose to 79,466 contracts, the highest
since J uly 2 007, a ccording to Reuters data. Short yen positions
stood at 51,389 contracts in the previous week.
    The yen has weakened significantly in recent sessions as
speculation grew that a likely change in Japan's government
would lead to aggressive monetary easing.
    The yen hit a near eight-month low against the dollar 
last week and a seven-month low against the euro on
Friday.
    To be short a currency is to bet it will decline in value,
while being long is a view its value will rise.
    The Reuters calculation for the aggregate U.S. dollar
position is derived from net positions of International Monetary
Market speculators in the yen, euro, British pound, Swiss franc,
Canadian and Australian dollars.
    
    JAPANESE YEN (Contracts of 12,500,000 yen) 
             11/27/12 week         11/20/12 week
   Long          27,027               28,272
   Short        106,493               79,661
   Net          -79,466              -51,389
 
    EURO (Contracts of 125,000 euros) 
             11/27/12 week         11/20/12 week
   Long          35,799               36,692
   Short        102,492              128,092
   Net          -66,693              -91,400
 
    POUND STERLING (Contracts of 62,500 pounds sterling) 
             11/27/12 week         11/20/12 week
   Long          51,107               46,546
   Short         40,829               45,816
   Net           10,278                  730
 
    SWISS FRANC (Contracts of 125,000 Swiss francs) 
             11/27/12 week         11/20/12 week
   Long           9,744                7,220
   Short         13,111               19,708
   Net           -3,367              -12,488
 
    CANADIAN DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 Canadian dollars)
             11/27/12 week         11/20/12 week
   Long          72,663               72,893
   Short         10,284               11,447
   Net           62,379               61,446
 
    AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 Aussie dollars)
             11/27/12 week         11/20/12 week
   Long         122,186              104,617
   Short         45,380               39,906
   Net           76,806               64,711
 
    MEXICAN PESO (Contracts of 500,000 pesos) 
             11/27/12 week         11/20/12 week
   Long         101,490               96,451
   Short          7,632                9,664
   Net           93,858               86,787
 
    NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 New Zealand
dollars) 
             11/27/12 week         11/20/12 week
   Long          21,653               21,436
   Short          2,943                3,578
   Net           18,710               17,858

 (Reporting by Wanfeng Zhou)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.