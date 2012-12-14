FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Speculators turn net short US dollars, 1st time since late Oct-CFTC
Sections
Featured
One way for North Korea to raise cash: a booming art market
Lifestyle
One way for North Korea to raise cash: a booming art market
Trump EPA to propose repealing Obama's climate regulation
Energy & Environment
Trump EPA to propose repealing Obama's climate regulation
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
Cyber Risk
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
December 14, 2012 / 9:05 PM / 5 years ago

Speculators turn net short US dollars, 1st time since late Oct-CFTC

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Dec 14 (Reuters) - Currency speculators turned bearish on the U.S. dollar for the first time since late October, while short yen positions rose in the latest week to the highest in over five years, according to data from the Commodity Futures Trading Commission released on Friday.

Net short U.S. dollars totaled $1.03 billion in the week ended Dec. 11, from a net long position of $920.79 million the previous week. To be short a currency is to bet it will decline in value, while being long is a view its value will decline.

Yen shorts this week hit 94,401 contracts, a more than five-year peak.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.