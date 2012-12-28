Speculators boost short USD bets in latest week-CFTC

NEW YORK, Dec 28 (Reuters) - Currency speculators increased their bets against the U.S. dollar in the latest week, according to data from the Commodity Futures Trading Commission released on Friday.

The value of the dollar’s net short position rose to $6.49 billion in the week ended Dec. 24, from $6.39 billion the previous week.

The CFTC data normally includes positioning as of Tuesday, but the cutoff was moved to Monday this week because Tuesday was Christmas holiday.

To be short a currency is to bet it will decline in value, while being long is a view its value will rise.

The Reuters calculation for the aggregate U.S. dollar position is derived from net positions of International Monetary Market speculators in the yen, euro, British pound, Swiss franc, Canadian and Australian dollars.