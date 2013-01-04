Speculators increase short USD bets in latest week-CFTC

NEW YORK, Jan 4 (Reuters) - Currency speculators increased their bets against the U.S. dollar in the latest week, according to data from the Commodity Futures Trading Commission released on Friday.
The value of the dollar’s net short position rose to $9.427 billion in the week ended December 31, from $6.49 billion the previous week. It was the fourth straight period of net dollar short positions and the largest position since the week ended Oct. 2, according to Reuters calculation.
To be short a currency is to bet it will decline in value, while being long is a view its value will rise.
The Reuters calculation for the aggregate U.S. dollar position is derived from net positions of International Monetary Market speculators in the yen, euro, British pound, Swiss franc, Canadian and Australian dollars.
JAPANESE YEN (Contracts of 12,500,000 yen) 11,603,210,744.75
12/31/12 week 12/24/12 week
Long 30,432 26,757
Short 110,949 112,365
Net -80,517 -85,608
EURO (Contracts of 125,000 euros) -845,405,550.00
12/31/12 week 12/24/12 week
Long 81,932 75,072
Short 76,806 77,621
Net 5,126 -2,549
POUND STERLING (Contracts of 62,500 pounds sterling) -3,687,758,175.00
12/31/12 week 12/24/12 week
Long 69,146 74,466
Short 32,838 37,145
Net 36,308 37,321
SWISS FRANC (Contracts of 125,000 Swiss francs) -1,588,066,630.26
12/31/12 week 12/24/12 week
Long 23,800 21,897
Short 12,169 10,462
Net 11,631 11,435
CANADIAN DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 Canadian dollars) -6,645,096,260.46
12/31/12 week 12/24/12 week
Long 73,678 72,777
Short 7,752 9,425
Net 65,926 63,352
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 Aussie dollars) -8,264,721,460.00
12/31/12 week 12/24/12 week
Long 117,354 116,141
Short 37,832 40,708
Net 79,522 75,433
MEXICAN PESO (Contracts of 500,000 pesos) -5,509,553,645.00
12/31/12 week 12/24/12 week
Long 149,624 157,338
Short 7,872 7,983
Net 141,752 149,355
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 New Zealand dollars) -1,414,902,060.00
12/31/12 week 12/24/12 week
Long 25,832 27,425
Short 8,750 12,686
Net 17,082 14,739