UPDATE 1-Speculators increase short USD bets in latest week-CFTC

NEW YORK, Jan 4 (Reuters) - Currency speculators increased their bets against the U.S. dollar in the latest week, according to data from the Commodity Futures Trading Commission released on Friday.

The value of the dollar’s net short position rose to $9.427 billion in the week ended December 31, from $6.49 billion the previous week. It was the fourth straight period of net dollar short positions and the largest position since the week ended Oct. 2, according to Reuters calculation.

To be short a currency is to bet it will decline in value, while being long is a view its value will rise.

The Reuters calculation for the aggregate U.S. dollar position is derived from net positions of International Monetary Market speculators in the yen, euro, British pound, Swiss franc, Canadian and Australian dollars.

Speculators went net long, or became bullish, on the euro against the dollar for the first time since August 2011, according to Reuters data..

JAPANESE YEN (Contracts of 12,500,000 yen) 11,603,210,744.75

12/31/12 week 12/24/12 week

Long 30,432 26,757

Short 110,949 112,365

Net -80,517 -85,608

EURO (Contracts of 125,000 euros) -845,405,550.00

12/31/12 week 12/24/12 week

Long 81,932 75,072

Short 76,806 77,621

Net 5,126 -2,549

POUND STERLING (Contracts of 62,500 pounds sterling) -3,687,758,175.00

12/31/12 week 12/24/12 week

Long 69,146 74,466

Short 32,838 37,145

Net 36,308 37,321

SWISS FRANC (Contracts of 125,000 Swiss francs) -1,588,066,630.26

12/31/12 week 12/24/12 week

Long 23,800 21,897

Short 12,169 10,462

Net 11,631 11,435

CANADIAN DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 Canadian dollars) -6,645,096,260.46

12/31/12 week 12/24/12 week

Long 73,678 72,777

Short 7,752 9,425

Net 65,926 63,352

AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 Aussie dollars) -8,264,721,460.00

12/31/12 week 12/24/12 week

Long 117,354 116,141

Short 37,832 40,708

Net 79,522 75,433

MEXICAN PESO (Contracts of 500,000 pesos) -5,509,553,645.00

12/31/12 week 12/24/12 week

Long 149,624 157,338

Short 7,872 7,983

Net 141,752 149,355

NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 New Zealand dollars) -1,414,902,060.00

12/31/12 week 12/24/12 week

Long 25,832 27,425

Short 8,750 12,686

Net 17,082 14,739