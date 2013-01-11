Speculators trim short US dollar bets in latest week-CFTC

NEW YORK, Jan 11 (Reuters) - Currency speculators reduced their bets against the U.S. dollar in the latest week, according to data from the Commodity Futures Trading Commission released on Friday.

The value of the dollar’s net short position fell to $6.96 billion in the week ended Jan. 8, from $9.43 billion the previous week.

To be short a currency is to bet it will decline in value, while being long is a view its value will rise.

The Reuters calculation for the aggregate U.S. dollar position is derived from net positions of International Monetary Market speculators in the yen, euro, British pound, Swiss franc, Canadian and Australian dollars.