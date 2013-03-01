TABLE-Speculators' long US dollar bets surge in latest week-CFTC

NEW YORK, March 1 (Reuters) - Currency speculators increased their bets in favor of the U.S. dollar in the latest week, according to data from the Commodity Futures Trading Commission released on Friday.
The value of the dollar’s net long position rose to $14.39 billion in the week ended Feb. 26, from $1.481 billion the previous week. It was the largest net long position on a dollar basis since July 24, 2012, according to Reuters calculations.
The dollar was long against every currency used in the Reuters calculation except the Australian dollar.
To be short a currency is to bet it will decline in value, while being long is a view its value will rise.
The Reuters calculation for the aggregate U.S. dollar position is derived from net positions of International Monetary Market speculators in the yen, euro, British pound, Swiss franc, Canadian and Australian dollars.
JAPAN YEN (Contracts of 12,500,000 yen) 8,881,156,898.99
2/26/13 week 2/19/13 week
Long 51,998 54,662
Short 117,342 120,553
Net -65,344 -65,891
EURO (Contracts of 125,000 euros) 1,533,687,925.00
2/26/13 week 2/19/13 week
Long 74,832 81,014
Short 84,226 61,911
Net -9,394 19,103
POUND STERLING (Contracts of 62,500 pounds sterling) 3,414,962,437.50
2/26/13 week 2/19/13 week
Long 31,126 40,668
Short 67,256 64,033
Net -36,130 -23,365
SWISS FRANC (Contracts of 125,000 Swiss francs) 1,098,814,123.20
2/26/13 week 2/19/13 week
Long 8,165 11,069
Short 16,356 11,744
Net -8,191 -675
CANADA DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 Canadian dollars) 2,089,393,643.99
2/26/13 week 2/19/13 week
Long 42,171 46,033
Short 63,604 26,654
Net -21,433 19,379
AUSTRALIA DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 Aussie dollars) -2,627,570,700.00
2/26/13 week 2/19/13 week
Long 79,140 87,921
Short 53,445 43,940
Net 25,695 43,981
MEXICO PESO (Contracts of 500,000 pesos) -4,080,771,267.48
2/26/13 week 2/19/13 week
Long 120,401 124,613
Short 15,597 8,448
Net 104,804 116,165
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 NZ dollars) -1,675,517,350.00
2/26/13 week 2/19/13 week
Long 23,570 28,153
Short 3,273 3,460
Net 20,297 24,693