March 15, 2013 / 8:06 PM / in 5 years

UPDATE 1-Specs lift dollar bets to highest since July -CFTC, Reuters

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

NEW YORK, March 15 (Reuters) - Currency speculators boosted
bets in favor of the U.S. dollar in the latest week to the
highest in eight months, according to data from the Commodity
Futures Trading Commission released on Friday. 
    The value of the dollar's net long position rose to $25.46
billion in the week ended March 12, the largest since July 17,
from a net long position of $23.57 billion the previous week.
    U.S. dollar sentiment stayed positive as the world's largest
economy continued to outperform most of the other major
economies.
    Meanwhile, longs increased in the Australian dollar, while
speculators added to bearish bets in the pound, yen, Swiss franc
and Canadian dollar.
    To be short a currency is to bet it will decline in value,
while being long is a view its value will rise. 
    The Reuters calculation for the aggregate U.S. dollar
position is derived from net positions of International Monetary
Market speculators in the yen, euro, British pound, Swiss franc,
Canadian and Australian dollars.
    
       JAPANESE YEN (Contracts of 12,500,000 yen)
12,201,098,271.91
             3/12/13 week         3/05/13 week
   Long          51,240               50,958
   Short        145,003              124,309
   Net          -93,763              -73,351
 
    EURO (Contracts of 125,000 euros) 4,037,802,300.00
             3/12/13 week         3/05/13 week
   Long          57,473               63,355
   Short         82,260               89,471
   Net          -24,787              -26,116
 
    POUND STERLING (Contracts of 62,500 pounds sterling)
4,638,247,500.00
             3/12/13 week         3/05/13 week
   Long          28,833               36,021
   Short         78,633               79,870
   Net          -49,800              -43,849
 
    SWISS FRANC (Contracts of 125,000 Swiss francs)
1,780,735,107.73
             3/12/13 week         3/05/13 week
   Long           6,206                7,092
   Short         19,694               18,542
   Net          -13,488              -11,450
 
    CANADIAN DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 Canadian dollars)
5,206,415,756.63
             3/12/13 week         3/05/13 week
   Long          37,020               39,564
   Short         90,417               86,227
   Net          -53,397              -46,663
 
    AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 Aussie dollars)
-2,400,818,540.00
             3/12/13 week         3/05/13 week
   Long          77,746               61,315
   Short         54,480               54,166
   Net           23,266                7,149
 
    MEXICAN PESO (Contracts of 500,000 pesos) -4,572,565,411.36
             3/12/13 week         3/05/13 week
   Long         120,476              102,996
   Short          6,706                9,475
   Net          113,770               93,521
 
    NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 New Zealand
dollars) -1,600,051,500.00
             3/12/13 week         3/05/13 week
   Long          24,250               23,812
   Short          4,900                4,768
   Net           19,350               19,044

