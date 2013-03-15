UPDATE 1-Specs lift dollar bets to highest since July -CFTC, Reuters

NEW YORK, March 15 (Reuters) - Currency speculators boosted bets in favor of the U.S. dollar in the latest week to the highest in eight months, according to data from the Commodity Futures Trading Commission released on Friday. The value of the dollar's net long position rose to $25.46 billion in the week ended March 12, the largest since July 17, from a net long position of $23.57 billion the previous week. U.S. dollar sentiment stayed positive as the world's largest economy continued to outperform most of the other major economies. Meanwhile, longs increased in the Australian dollar, while speculators added to bearish bets in the pound, yen, Swiss franc and Canadian dollar. To be short a currency is to bet it will decline in value, while being long is a view its value will rise. The Reuters calculation for the aggregate U.S. dollar position is derived from net positions of International Monetary Market speculators in the yen, euro, British pound, Swiss franc, Canadian and Australian dollars. JAPANESE YEN (Contracts of 12,500,000 yen) 12,201,098,271.91 3/12/13 week 3/05/13 week Long 51,240 50,958 Short 145,003 124,309 Net -93,763 -73,351 EURO (Contracts of 125,000 euros) 4,037,802,300.00 3/12/13 week 3/05/13 week Long 57,473 63,355 Short 82,260 89,471 Net -24,787 -26,116 POUND STERLING (Contracts of 62,500 pounds sterling) 4,638,247,500.00 3/12/13 week 3/05/13 week Long 28,833 36,021 Short 78,633 79,870 Net -49,800 -43,849 SWISS FRANC (Contracts of 125,000 Swiss francs) 1,780,735,107.73 3/12/13 week 3/05/13 week Long 6,206 7,092 Short 19,694 18,542 Net -13,488 -11,450 CANADIAN DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 Canadian dollars) 5,206,415,756.63 3/12/13 week 3/05/13 week Long 37,020 39,564 Short 90,417 86,227 Net -53,397 -46,663 AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 Aussie dollars) -2,400,818,540.00 3/12/13 week 3/05/13 week Long 77,746 61,315 Short 54,480 54,166 Net 23,266 7,149 MEXICAN PESO (Contracts of 500,000 pesos) -4,572,565,411.36 3/12/13 week 3/05/13 week Long 120,476 102,996 Short 6,706 9,475 Net 113,770 93,521 NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 New Zealand dollars) -1,600,051,500.00 3/12/13 week 3/05/13 week Long 24,250 23,812 Short 4,900 4,768 Net 19,350 19,044