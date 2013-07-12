Speculators increase U.S. dollar bets in latest week -CFTC

July 12 (Reuters) - Currency speculators increased their bets in favor of the U.S. dollar in the latest week, according to data from the Commodity Futures Trading Commission released on Friday. The value of the dollar's net long position rose to $27.94 billion in the week ended July 9, from $22.37 billion the previous week. Investors have been net long the dollar since mid February. To be short a currency is to bet it will decline in value, while being long is a view its value will rise. The Reuters calculation for the aggregate U.S. dollar position is derived from net positions of International Monetary Market speculators in the yen, euro, British pound, Swiss franc, Canadian and Australian dollars. JAPANESE YEN (Contracts of 12,500,000 yen) 9,924,980,225.43 7/09/13 week 7/02/13 week Long 25,117 27,336 Short 105,422 98,072 Net -80,305 -70,736 EURO (Contracts of 125,000 euros) 6,533,775,000.00 7/09/13 week 7/02/13 week Long 52,159 59,270 Short 93,059 75,360 Net -40,900 -16,090 POUND STERLING (Contracts of 62,500 pounds sterling) 3,182,875,218.75 7/09/13 week 7/02/13 week Long 31,311 32,562 Short 65,570 63,886 Net -34,259 -31,324 SWISS FRANC (Contracts of 125,000 Swiss francs) 228,324,591.18 7/09/13 week 7/02/13 week Long 12,307 8,919 Short 14,083 9,035 Net -1,776 -116 CANADIAN DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 Canadian dollars) 2,265,114,068.44 7/09/13 week 7/02/13 week Long 37,260 35,398 Short 61,089 51,648 Net -23,829 -16,250 AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 Aussie dollars) 5,803,646,250.00 7/09/13 week 7/02/13 week Long 20,955 21,521 Short 84,210 92,036 Net -63,255 -70,515 MEXICAN PESO (Contracts of 500,000 pesos) -311,595,945.18 7/09/13 week 7/02/13 week Long 31,282 27,516 Short 23,247 24,669 Net 8,035 2,847 NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 New Zealand dollars) 79,128,000.00 7/09/13 week 7/02/13 week Long 5,390 5,288 Short 6,398 6,462 Net -1,008 -1,174