Speculators increase U.S. dollar bets in latest week -CFTC
#Market News
July 12, 2013 / 7:46 PM / in 4 years

Speculators increase U.S. dollar bets in latest week -CFTC

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

July 12 (Reuters) - Currency speculators increased their
bets in favor of the U.S. dollar in the latest week, according
to data from the Commodity Futures Trading Commission released
on Friday.
    The value of the dollar's net long position rose to $27.94
billion in the week ended July 9, from $22.37 billion the
previous week.
    Investors have been net long the dollar since mid February.
    To be short a currency is to bet it will decline in value,
while being long is a view its value will rise.
    The Reuters calculation for the aggregate U.S. dollar
position is derived from net positions of International Monetary
Market speculators in the yen, euro, British pound, Swiss franc,
Canadian and Australian dollars.
    
        JAPANESE YEN (Contracts of 12,500,000 yen)
9,924,980,225.43
             7/09/13 week         7/02/13 week
   Long          25,117               27,336
   Short        105,422               98,072
   Net          -80,305              -70,736
 
    EURO (Contracts of 125,000 euros) 6,533,775,000.00
             7/09/13 week         7/02/13 week
   Long          52,159               59,270
   Short         93,059               75,360
   Net          -40,900              -16,090
 
    POUND STERLING (Contracts of 62,500 pounds sterling)
3,182,875,218.75
             7/09/13 week         7/02/13 week
   Long          31,311               32,562
   Short         65,570               63,886
   Net          -34,259              -31,324
 
    SWISS FRANC (Contracts of 125,000 Swiss francs)
228,324,591.18
             7/09/13 week         7/02/13 week
   Long          12,307                8,919
   Short         14,083                9,035
   Net           -1,776                 -116
 
    CANADIAN DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 Canadian dollars)
2,265,114,068.44
             7/09/13 week         7/02/13 week
   Long          37,260               35,398
   Short         61,089               51,648
   Net          -23,829              -16,250
 
    AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 Aussie dollars)
5,803,646,250.00
             7/09/13 week         7/02/13 week
   Long          20,955               21,521
   Short         84,210               92,036
   Net          -63,255              -70,515
 
    MEXICAN PESO (Contracts of 500,000 pesos) -311,595,945.18
             7/09/13 week         7/02/13 week
   Long          31,282               27,516
   Short         23,247               24,669
   Net            8,035                2,847
 
    NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 New Zealand
dollars) 79,128,000.00
             7/09/13 week         7/02/13 week
   Long           5,390                5,288
   Short          6,398                6,462
   Net           -1,008               -1,174

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
