August 2, 2013 / 8:01 PM / 4 years ago

UPDATE 1-Speculators cut long USD bets in latest week -CFTC

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

Aug 2 (Reuters) - Currency speculators trimmed their bets in
favor of the U.S. dollar in the latest week, according to data
from the Commodity Futures Trading Commission released on
Friday. 
    The value of the dollar's net long position fell to $24.45
billion in the week ended July 30 from $28.69 billion the
previous week.
    To be short a currency is to bet it will decline in value,
while being long is a view its value will rise.
    Speculators sharply trimmed bets against the euro as short
positions fell to 8,504 contracts from 27,900 a week ago.
    Short positions on most major currencies, including the yen,
sterling, Swiss franc and Canadian dollar, fell in the week but
speculators increased bets against the Australian dollar.
    The Reuters calculation for the aggregate U.S. dollar
position is derived from net positions of International Monetary
Market speculators in the yen, euro, British pound, Swiss franc,
Canadian and Australian dollars.
    
    JAPANESE YEN (Contracts of 12,500,000 yen) 
             7/30/13 week         7/23/13 week
   Long          18,216               22,513
   Short        100,351              110,009
   Net          -82,135              -87,496
 
    EURO (Contracts of 125,000 euros) 
             7/30/13 week         7/23/13 week
   Long          78,211               63,130
   Short         86,715               91,030
   Net           -8,504              -27,900
 
    POUND STERLING (Contracts of 62,500 pounds sterling) 
             7/30/13 week         7/23/13 week
   Long          20,155               19,135
   Short         69,618               68,788
   Net          -49,463              -49,653
 
    SWISS FRANC (Contracts of 125,000 Swiss francs) 
             7/30/13 week         7/23/13 week
   Long           9,531                6,339
   Short         10,792               11,772
   Net           -1,261               -5,433
 
    CANADIAN DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 Canadian dollars) 
             7/30/13 week         7/23/13 week
   Long          20,729               22,262
   Short         32,163               39,020
   Net          -11,434              -16,758
 
    AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 Aussie dollars) 
             7/30/13 week         7/23/13 week
   Long          19,527               17,344
   Short         92,100               81,326
   Net          -72,573              -63,982
 
    MEXICAN PESO (Contracts of 500,000 pesos) 
             7/30/13 week         7/23/13 week
   Long          61,049               55,501
   Short         36,161               35,702
   Net           24,888               19,799
 
    NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 New Zealand
dollars) 
             7/30/13 week         7/23/13 week
   Long           5,593                4,517
   Short          6,113                6,363
   Net             -520               -1,846

