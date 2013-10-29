Speculators short the U.S. dollar -CFTC

NEW YORK, Oct 29 (Reuters) - Currency speculators went short or bet against the U.S. dollar in the latest week for the first time since mid-February, according to data from the Commodity Futures Trading Commission released on Monday and Reuters calculation.

The value of the dollar’s net short position was $3.28 billion in the week ended Oct. 8 compared with a net long position of $692.8 million the previous week. It was the first net short position since the week of February 12.

The release of speculative trading data is the second since the government reopened and the CFTC attempts to clear the backlog.

To be short a currency is to bet it will decline in value, while being long is a view its value will rise.

The Reuters calculation for the aggregate U.S. dollar position is derived from net positions of International Monetary Market speculators in the yen, euro, British pound, Swiss franc, Canadian and Australian dollars.

JAPANESE YEN (Contracts of 12,500,000 yen) 7,368,495,767.09

10/08/13 week 10/01/13 week

Long 28,165 18,634

Short 85,262 100,958

Net -57,097 -82,324

EURO (Contracts of 125,000 euros) -11,651,212,412.50

10/08/13 week 10/01/13 week

Long 127,301 128,580

Short 58,618 60,304

Net 68,683 68,276

POUND STERLING (Contracts of 62,500 pounds sterling) -881,595,137.50

10/08/13 week 10/01/13 week

Long 58,681 47,329

Short 49,910 45,833

Net 8,771 1,496

SWISS FRANC (Contracts of 125,000 Swiss francs) -1,440,445,895.11

10/08/13 week 10/01/13 week

Long 20,313 17,898

Short 9,898 11,262

Net 10,415 6,636

CANADIAN DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 Canadian dollars) 835,793,535.94

10/08/13 week 10/01/13 week

Long 33,857 43,734

Short 42,520 44,689

Net -8,663 -955

AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 Aussie dollars) 2,486,728,720.00

10/08/13 week 10/01/13 week

Long 17,221 14,928

Short 43,625 43,732

Net -26,404 -28,804

MEXICAN PESO (Contracts of 500,000 pesos) -413,455,356.81

10/08/13 week 10/01/13 week

Long 27,284 37,161

Short 16,351 22,560

Net 10,933 14,601

NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 New Zealand dollars) -892,070,760.00

10/08/13 week 10/01/13 week

Long 18,343 17,706

Short 7,577 6,815

Net 10,766 10,891