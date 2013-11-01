FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Market News
November 1, 2013 / 9:16 PM / 4 years ago

Speculators increase bets against dollar in latest week-CFTC, Reuters

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Nov 1 (Reuters) - Currency speculators raised their bets against the U.S. dollar, according to data from the Commodity Futures Trading Commission released on Friday and Reuters calculation.

The value of the dollar’s net short position was $3.64 billion in the week ended Oct. 22 compared with a net short position of $1.24 billion the previous week. The week of Oct. 8 was the first net short position since the week of Feb. 12.

To be short a currency is to bet it will decline in value, while being long is a view its value will rise.

The Reuters calculation for the aggregate U.S. dollar position is derived from net positions of International Monetary Market speculators in the yen, euro, British pound, Swiss franc, Canadian and Australian dollars.

JAPANESE YEN (Contracts of 12,500,000 yen)

10/22/13

Net short -71,802

EURO (Contracts of 125,000 euros)

10/22/13 week

Net Long 72,434

POUND STERLING (Contracts of 62,500 pounds sterling)

10/22/13 week

Net Long 14,262

SWISS FRANC (Contracts of 125,000 Swiss francs)

10/22/13 week

Net Long 10,931

CANADIAN DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 Canadian dollars)

10/22/13 week

Net Short -5,364

AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 Aussie dollars)

10/22/13 week

Net Short -22,111

