US dollar net longs tumble to lowest since early Nov-CFTC, Reuters

Feb 28 (Reuters) - Speculators reduced bets on the U.S. dollar in the latest week, with net longs falling to their lowest in nearly four months, according to data from the Commodity Futures Trading Commission released on Friday. The value of the dollar's net long position dropped to $13.77 billion in the week ended Feb 25, from $16.28 billion the previous week. That was the smallest net long on the U.S. dollar since the week of Nov. 5. Short-term investors have reduced long positions on the U.S. dollar for a third straight week, suggesting a move away from the greenback given the recent spate of soft U.S. economic data. Economic weakness could temporarily halt the Federal Reserve's ongoing bond-purchase tapering plan, a negative scenario for the dollar. Still, it was the 17th straight long position for the buck. The last time speculators were short the greenback was in late October. To be long a currency is a view it will rise, while being short is a bet its value will decline. The Reuters calculation for the aggregate U.S. dollar position is derived from net positions of International Monetary Market speculators in the yen, euro, British pound, Swiss franc and Canadian and Australian dollars. Japanese Yen (Contracts of 12,500,000 yen) 25Feb2014 week Prior week Long 14,727 16,736 Short 99,817 96,520 Net -85,090 -79,784 EURO (Contracts of 125,000 euros) 25Feb2014 week Prior week Long 93,003 88,634 Short 79,103 80,035 Net 13,900 8,599 POUND STERLING (Contracts of 62,500 pounds sterling) 25Feb2014 week Prior week Long 74,558 76,271 Short 45,756 53,948 Net 28,802 22,323 SWISS FRANC (Contracts of 125,000 Swiss francs) 25Feb2014 week Prior week Long 19,396 14,188 Short 19,038 17,016 Net 358 -2,828 CANADIAN DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 Canadian dollars) 25Feb2014 week Prior week Long 24,865 27,756 Short 83,456 92,756 Net -58,591 -65,000 AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 Aussie dollars) 25Feb2014 week Prior week Long 10,299 9,439 Short 49,290 53,837 Net -38,991 -44,398 MEXICAN PESO (Contracts of 500,000 pesos) 25Feb2014 week Prior week Long 9,971 8,094 Short 31,540 31,406 Net -21,569 -23,312 NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 New Zealand dollars) 25Feb2014 week Prior week Long 16,529 15,331 Short 5,547 6,425 Net 10,982 8,906