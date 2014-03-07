FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Specs pare U.S. dollar bets; longs lowest since early Nov -CFTC, Reuters
#Market News
March 7, 2014 / 9:02 PM / 4 years ago

Specs pare U.S. dollar bets; longs lowest since early Nov -CFTC, Reuters

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

March 7 (Reuters) - Speculators further trimmed bullish bets
on the U.S. dollar in the latest week, with net longs sliding to
their lowest in four months, according to data from the
Commodity Futures Trading Commission released on Friday.
    The value of the dollar's net long position slid to $11.60
billion in the week ended March 4, from $13.77 billion the
previous week. That was the smallest net long on the dollar
since the week of Nov. 5.
    Short-term investors have reduced long positions on the
greenback for a fourth straight week, with the recent run of
weak U.S. economic data weighing on dollar sentiment. Economic
weakness could temporarily halt the Federal Reserve's ongoing
bond-purchase tapering plan, a negative scenario for the dollar.
    But Friday's higher-than-expected U.S. non-farm payrolls
report could stem the slide in dollar net longs, which would
show in next week's futures data.
    Overall, investors have been running long positions on the
dollar for 18 consecutive weeks. The last time speculators were
short the greenback was in late October.
    To be long a currency is a view it will rise, while being
short is a bet its value will decline.
    The Reuters calculation for the aggregate U.S. dollar
position is derived from net positions of International Monetary
Market speculators in the yen, euro, British pound, Swiss franc
and Canadian and Australian dollars.
    
    Japanese Yen (Contracts of 12,500,000 yen) 
         04Mar2014 week         Prior week
 Long             20,407            14,727
 Short           100,116            99,817
 Net             -79,709           -85,090
 
    EURO (Contracts of 125,000 euros) 
         04Mar2014 week         Prior week
 Long            103,868            93,003
 Short            80,416            79,103
 Net              23,452            13,900
 
    POUND STERLING (Contracts of 62,500 pounds sterling) 
         04Mar2014 week        Prior week
 Long             71,021           74,558
 Short            41,416           45,756
 Net              29,605           28,802
 
    SWISS FRANC (Contracts of 125,000 Swiss francs) 
         04Mar2014 week        Prior week
 Long             21,818           19,396
 Short            19,650           19,038
 Net               2,168              358
 
    CANADIAN DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 Canadian dollars) 
         04Mar2014 week        Prior week
 Long             23,306           24,865
 Short            84,402           83,456
 Net             -61,096          -58,591
 
    AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 Aussie dollars) 
         04Mar2014 week        Prior week
 Long             12,262           10,299
 Short            53,370           49,290
 Net             -41,108          -38,991
 
    MEXICAN PESO (Contracts of 500,000 pesos)
         04Mar2014 week        Prior week
 Long              8,230            9,971
 Short            28,980           31,540
 Net             -20,750          -21,569
 
    NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 New Zealand
dollars)
         04Mar2014 week        Prior week
 Long             19,346           16,529
 Short             5,914            5,547
 Net              13,432           10,982

