FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Japanese yen net shorts surge, highest since May 2007-CFTC
Sections
Featured
Waymo demanded $1 billion in settlement talks with Uber
Technology
Waymo demanded $1 billion in settlement talks with Uber
Winds fan California wildfires
U.S.
Winds fan California wildfires
Paris to banish gas cars by 2030
Energy and Environment
Paris to banish gas cars by 2030
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
March 16, 2012 / 8:00 PM / in 6 years

Japanese yen net shorts surge, highest since May 2007-CFTC

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, March 16 (Reuters) - Currency speculators increased their bets against the Japanese yen in the latest week to their highest in nearly five years, according to data from the Commodity Futures Trading Commission released on Friday.

Yen net shorts surged to -42,380 contracts, their largest short bet since May 2007, compared to last week’s net short position of -19,358.

The value of the dollar’s net long position edged lower to $19.0 billion in the latest week, from $19.27 billion the previous week.

Sterling short positions also increased to the largest since early December at -41,848 contracts.

To be short a currency is to bet it will decline in value, while being long is a view its value will rise.

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.