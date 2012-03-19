FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
CORRECTED-UPDATE 1-Yen net shorts surge, highest since April-CFTC
#Market News
March 19, 2012 / 2:35 AM / 6 years ago

CORRECTED-UPDATE 1-Yen net shorts surge, highest since April-CFTC

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

NEW YORK, March 16 (Reuters) - Currency speculators
increased bets against the Japanese yen in the latest week to
their highest in 11 months, according to data from the Commodity
Futures Trading Commission released on Friday.	
    Yen net shorts surged to 42,380 contracts, their largest
short bet since April last year, compared to last week's net
short position of 19,358.	
    Bearishness in the yen has persisted the last couple of
weeks, driven by the widening interest rate differential between
Japanese and U.S. fixed-income debt in favor of U.S. bonds. As a
result, the yen has struggled versus the dollar, dropping nearly
8 percent so far this year.	
    Sterling short positions also increased to the largest since
early December at 41,848 contracts. Net shorts were 37,099 the
week before.	
    To be short a currency is to bet it will decline in value,
while being long is a view its value will rise.	
    Meanwhile, the value of the dollar's net long position edged
lower to $19.0 billion in the latest week from $19.27 billion
previously.	
    The Reuters calculation for the aggregate U.S. dollar
position is derived from net positions of International Monetary
Market speculators in the yen, euro, British pound, Swiss franc,
Canadian and Australian dollars.	
    	
        JAPANESE YEN (Contracts of 12,500,000 yen)
6,393,314,023.65	
             3/13/12 week         3/06/12 week	
   Long          22,249               33,281	
   Short         64,629               52,639	
   Net          -42,380              -19,358	
 	
    EURO (Contracts of 125,000 euros) 16,243,919,400.00	
             3/13/12 week         3/06/12 week	
   Long          40,325               39,943	
   Short        139,661              156,416	
   Net          -99,336             -116,473	
 	
    POUND STERLING (Contracts of 62,500 pounds sterling)
4,108,165,850.00	
             3/13/12 week         3/06/12 week	
   Long          21,924               22,308	
   Short         63,772               59,407	
   Net          -41,848              -37,099	
 	
    SWISS FRANC (Contracts of 125,000 Swiss francs)
2,003,845,737.19	
             3/13/12 week         3/06/12 week	
   Long           9,351                8,114	
   Short         24,149               27,592	
   Net          -14,798              -19,478	
 	
    CANADIAN DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 Canadian dollars)
-2,704,007,285.97	
             3/13/12 week         3/06/12 week	
   Long          59,548               55,906	
   Short         32,827               29,874	
   Net           26,721               26,032	
 	
    AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 Aussie dollars)
-7,041,422,880.00	
             3/13/12 week         3/06/12 week	
   Long          98,469               96,358	
   Short         31,713               34,638	
   Net           66,756               61,720	
 	
    MEXICAN PESO (Contracts of 500,000 pesos) -3,142,581,719.39	
             3/13/12 week         3/06/12 week	
   Long          86,449               84,514	
   Short          7,557               18,167	
   Net           78,892               66,347	
 	
    NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 New Zealand
dollars) -1,088,120,670.00	
             3/13/12 week         3/06/12 week	
   Long          19,223               23,506	
   Short          6,000                6,718	
   Net           13,223               16,788

