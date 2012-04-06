FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
April 6, 2012 / 8:21 PM / 6 years ago

Speculators trim net long dollar bets in latest week

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, April 6 (Reuters) - Currency speculators trimmed their bets in favor of the U.S. dollar in the latest week, according to data from the Commodity Futures Trading Commission released on Friday.

The value of the dollar’s net long position slipped to $17.8 billion in the week ended April 3 from $19.58 billion the previous week.

Net shorts on the yen shrank slightly from the previous week, when they ballooned to their biggest since July 2007, according to Scotia Capital estimates.

To be short a currency is to bet it will decline in value, while being long is a view its value will rise.

The Reuters calculation for the aggregate U.S. dollar position is derived from net positions of International Monetary Market speculators in the yen, euro, British pound, Swiss franc, Canadian and Australian dollars.

