UPDATE 1-US dollar longs jump to largest since June 2010-CFTC
April 13, 2012 / 8:21 PM / in 5 years

UPDATE 1-US dollar longs jump to largest since June 2010-CFTC

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

NEW YORK, April 13 (Reuters) - Currency speculators boosted
their bets in favor of the U.S. dollar in the latest week to
their largest since June 2010, according to Reuters data and
figures from the Commodity Futures Trading Commission released
on Friday. 	
    The value of the dollar's net long position rose to $23.199
billion in the week ended April 10 from $17.795 billion the
previous week. Dollar net longs in June 2010 totaled $23.6
billion, Reuters estimates show.	
    Data also showed a big jump in euro net shorts of 101,364
contracts this week from 79,480 previously. 	
    To be short a currency is to bet it will decline in value,
while being long is a view its value will rise.	
    "It's across-the-board buying of the dollar," said Camilla
Sutton, chief currency strategist, at Scotia Capital in Toronto.	
    "What is interesting about it is that when dollar longs were
at these levels, it was mainly euro-centric. Now it's more
broad-based and consistent with the risk aversion we saw during
the period.	
    Yen short positions increased as well to 66,084 contracts,
including those on sterling, and Swiss franc, while net longs on
the Australian and Canadian dollar were reduced.	
    The Reuters calculation for the aggregate U.S. dollar
position is derived from net positions of International Monetary
Market speculators in the yen, euro, British pound, Swiss franc,
Canadian and Australian dollars.	
    	
    JAPANESE YEN (Contracts of 12,500,000 yen) 10,241,135,631.04	
             4/10/12 week         4/03/12 week	
   Long          16,097               14,563	
   Short         82,181               79,671	
   Net          -66,084              -65,108	
 	
    EURO (Contracts of 125,000 euros) 16,573,014,000.00	
             4/10/12 week         4/03/12 week	
   Long          39,253               39,835	
   Short        140,617              119,315	
   Net         -101,364              -79,480	
 	
   POUND STERLING (Contracts of 62,500 pounds sterling)
1,861,846,600.00	
             4/10/12 week         4/03/12 week	
   Long          29,777               29,262	
   Short         48,561               38,069	
   Net          -18,784               -8,807	
 	
   SWISS FRANC (Contracts of 125,000 Swiss francs)
1,350,479,250.63	
             4/10/12 week         4/03/12 week	
   Long           6,548                6,615	
   Short         16,467               21,291	
   Net           -9,919              -14,676	
 	
   CANADIAN DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 Canadian dollars)
-2,785,280,350.56	
             4/10/12 week         4/03/12 week	
   Long          47,992               57,291	
   Short         20,025               27,804	
   Net           27,967               29,487	
 	
   AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 Aussie dollars)
-4,041,472,500.00	
             4/10/12 week         4/03/12 week	
   Long          79,806               85,990	
   Short         40,377               36,671	
   Net           39,429               49,319	
 	
   MEXICAN PESO (Contracts of 500,000 pesos) -2,606,581,047.19	
             4/10/12 week         4/03/12 week	
   Long          84,600               91,744	
   Short         16,000                7,241	
   Net           68,600               84,503	
 	
   NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 New Zealand dollars)
-584,355,000.00	
             4/10/12 week         4/03/12 week	
   Long          15,433               14,477	
   Short          8,263                8,631	
   Net            7,170                5,846

