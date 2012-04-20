FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-Speculators pare long dollar bets slightly in latest week
#Market News
April 20, 2012 / 8:10 PM / 5 years ago

UPDATE 1-Speculators pare long dollar bets slightly in latest week

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

NEW YORK, April 20 (Reuters) - Currency speculators slightly
pared their bets in favor of the U.S. dollar in the latest week,
according to Reuters data and figures from the Commodity Futures
Trading Commission released on Friday. 	
    The value of the dollar's net long position fell to $22.626
billion in the week ended April 17 from $23.199 billion the
previous week. The previous week's position was its highest
since June 2010. 	
    The data showed a big jump in Canadian dollar net longs of
58,319 contracts this week from 47,992 previously. 	
    There was also an increase in Australian dollar net longs to
83,830 from 79,806 last week.	
    Euro net long positions, meanwhile, rose slightly to 40,310
from 39,253, while net shorts increased to 158,435 from 140,617.	
    To be long a currency is to bet it will increase in value,
while being short is a view its value will fall.	
    The Reuters calculation for the aggregate U.S. dollar
position is derived from net positions of International Monetary
Market speculators in the yen, euro, British pound, Swiss franc,
Canadian and Australian dollars.	
    	
    JAPANESE YEN (Contracts of 12,500,000 yen) 8,936,765,615.34	
             4/17/12 week         4/10/12 week	
   Long          16,917               16,097	
   Short         74,720               82,181	
   Net          -57,803              -66,084	
 	
    EURO (Contracts of 125,000 euros) 19,376,929,687.50	
             4/17/12 week         4/10/12 week	
   Long          40,310               39,253	
   Short        158,435              140,617	
   Net         -118,125             -101,364	
 	
    POUND STERLING (Contracts of 62,500 pounds sterling)
1,298,492,931.25	
             4/17/12 week         4/10/12 week	
   Long          33,221               29,777	
   Short         46,272               48,561	
   Net          -13,051              -18,784	
 	
    SWISS FRANC (Contracts of 125,000 Swiss francs)
1,880,260,137.72	
             4/17/12 week         4/10/12 week	
   Long           6,040                6,548	
   Short         19,802               16,467	
   Net          -13,762               -9,919	
 	
    CANADIAN DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 Canadian dollars)
-3,839,660,743.13	
             4/17/12 week         4/10/12 week	
   Long          58,319               47,992	
   Short         20,291               20,025	
   Net           38,028               27,967	
 	
    AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 Aussie dollars)
-5,027,068,220.00	
             4/17/12 week         4/10/12 week	
   Long          83,830               79,806	
   Short         35,409               40,377	
   Net           48,421               39,429	
 	
    MEXICAN PESO (Contracts of 500,000 pesos) -1,758,975,924.30	
             4/17/12 week         4/10/12 week	
   Long          63,848               84,600	
   Short         17,747               16,000	
   Net           46,101               68,600	
 	
    NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 New Zealand
dollars) -980,191,900.00	
             4/17/12 week         4/10/12 week	
   Long          16,999               15,433	
   Short          5,060                8,263	
   Net           11,939                7,170

