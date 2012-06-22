FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Speculators pare long dollar bets in latest week-CFTC, Reuters
June 22, 2012 / 7:52 PM / 5 years ago

Speculators pare long dollar bets in latest week-CFTC, Reuters

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, June 22 (Reuters) - Currency speculators pared their bets in favor of the U.S. dollar in the latest week, according to data from the Commodity Futures Trading Commission released on Friday.

The value of the dollar’s net long position fell to $22.13 billion in the week ended June 19, from $38.77 billion the previous week.

To be short a currency is to bet it will decline in value, while being long is a view its value will rise.

The Reuters calculation for the aggregate U.S. dollar position is derived from net positions of International Monetary Market speculators in the yen, euro, British pound, Swiss franc, Canadian and Australian dollars.

