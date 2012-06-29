Specs increase US dollar bets in latest week-CFTC

NEW YORK, June 29 (Reuters) - Currency speculators increased their bets in favor of the U.S. dollar in the latest week, according to data from the Commodity Futures Trading Commission released on Friday.

The value of the dollar’s net long position rose to $26.73 billion in the week ended June 26, from $22.13 billion the previous week.

Short euro bets, meanwhile, rose to 159,880 contracts from net shorts of 141,066.

To be short a currency is to bet it will decline in value, while being long is a view its value will rise.