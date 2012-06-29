FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-Specs lift US dollar bets in latest week-CFTC
#Market News
June 29, 2012 / 8:42 PM / in 5 years

UPDATE 1-Specs lift US dollar bets in latest week-CFTC

Reuters Staff

5 Min Read

NEW YORK, June 29 (Reuters) - Currency speculators increased
their bets in favor of the U.S. dollar in the latest week,
according to data from the Commodity Futures Trading Commission
released on Friday.
    The value of the dollar's net long position rose to $26.73
billion in the week ended June 26, from $22.13 billion the
previous week.
    The Reuters calculation for the aggregate U.S. dollar
position is derived from net positions of International Monetary
Market speculators in the yen, euro, British pound, Swiss franc,
Canadian and Australian dollars.
    Short euro bets, meanwhile, rose to 159,880 contracts from
net shorts of 141,066 a week earlier as euro zone risks
escalated in the run up to the European Union summit which
concluded on Friday. 
    To be short a currency is to bet it will decline in value,
while being long is a view its value will rise.
    Prior to Friday's gains, the euro was on a downward
trajectory as investors were skeptical that European leaders
would come up with a viable solution to address the worsening
debt crisis in the region. 
    The EU did come up with a proposal, but analysts remained
leery of the deal and many viewed it as a short-term solution to
an endemic problem.
    Euro short positions could probably decrease next week given
the unexpected EU outcome, but bets against the single euro zone
currency will remain for some time.
    Other notable changes in this week's CFTC report was the
sharp reduction in the yen long position to 4,542 contracts.
    Japan's Prime Minister Yoshihiko Noda faces the risk of a
split in his party that could trigger a snap election after his
signature tax increase plan cleared parliament's lower house on
Tuesday despite its rejection by a group of party rebels.
    The tax hike is aimed at curbing Japan's growing public
debt, which already exceeds two years' worth of its economic
output. Analysts at Morgan Stanley say the move to raise taxes
will give the Bank of Japan more leeway to ease monetary policy
and that is likely to be negative for the yen.
    Speculators also reduced their short position on sterling to
758 contracts this week from 17,153 shorts previously even
though analysts are widely expecting another round of
quantitative easing in the UK.
    Sterling like the dollar has been benefiting from safe-haven
flowsas euro zone risks deteriorated. 
    
    JAPANESE YEN (Contracts of 12,500,000 yen) -714,330,649.22 
                 6/26/12 week         6/19/12 week
   Long          43,910               44,740
   Short         39,368               29,603
   Net            4,542               15,137
 
    EURO (Contracts of 125,000 euros) 24,959,266,500.00
             6/26/12 week         6/19/12 week
   Long          36,933               54,449
   Short        196,813              195,515
   Net         -159,880             -141,066
 
    POUND STERLING (Contracts of 62,500 pounds sterling)
74,080,287.50
             6/26/12 week         6/19/12 week
   Long          35,296               32,248
   Short         36,054               49,401
   Net             -758              -17,153
 
    SWISS FRANC (Contracts of 125,000 Swiss francs)
3,099,126,274.18
             6/26/12 week         6/19/12 week
   Long           4,637               24,108
   Short         28,473               31,115
   Net          -23,836               -7,007
 
    CANADIAN DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 Canadian dollars)
-905,868,567.52
             6/26/12 week         6/19/12 week
   Long          27,778               27,808
   Short         18,501               19,607
   Net            9,277                8,201
 
    AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 Aussie dollars)
217,195,400.00
             6/26/12 week         6/19/12 week
   Long          40,023               41,121
   Short         42,182               44,579
   Net           -2,159               -3,458
 
    MEXICAN PESO (Contracts of 500,000 pesos) 277,991,856.91
             6/26/12 week         6/19/12 week
   Long          32,190               22,801
   Short         39,837               37,475
   Net           -7,647              -14,674
 
    NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 New Zealand
dollars) -45,509,760.00
             6/26/12 week         6/19/12 week
   Long           6,108                3,564
   Short          5,532                5,777
   Net              576               -2,213

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
