Speculators trim USD bets in latest week - CFTC
July 9, 2012 / 7:42 PM / 5 years ago

Speculators trim USD bets in latest week - CFTC

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, July 9 (Reuters) - Currency speculators decreased
their bets in favor of the U.S. dollar in the latest week,
according to data from the Commodity Futures Trading Commission
released on Monday.
    The value of the dollar's net long position fell to $23.58
billion in the week ended July 3, from $26.73 billion in the
week ended June 26. 
    The Reuters calculation for the aggregate U.S. dollar
position is derived from net positions of International Monetary
Market speculators in the yen, euro, British pound, Swiss franc,
Canadian and Australian dollars.
    To be short a currency is to bet it will decline in value,
while being long is a view its value will rise.

