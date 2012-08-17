UPDATE 1-Specs cut long US dollar bets to lowest since Nov 2011-CFTC

NEW YORK, Aug 17 (Reuters) - Currency speculators further pared bets in favor of the U.S. dollar in the latest week to the lowest since November 2011, according to data from the Commodity Futures Trading Commission released on Friday. The value of the dollar's net long position fell to $8.92 billion in the week ended Aug. 14, from $11.7 billion the previous week. It was the fourth straight decline in U.S. dollar longs and was the smallest net long position in nine months. To be long a currency is to bet it will rise in value, while being short is a view its value will fall. The Reuters calculation for the aggregate U.S. dollar position is derived from net positions of International Monetary Market speculators in the yen, euro, British pound, Swiss franc, Canadian and Australian dollars. Net longs in the Australian and Canadian dollars also increased to 66,679 and 28,593 contracts in the latest week. "Risk appetite was clearly higher with the increase in net longs in the Aussie and Canadian dollars," said Camilla Sutton, chief currency strategist, Scotia Capital in Toronto. She said this all started a few weeks ago when European Central Bank President Mario Draghi said the bank will do whatever it takes to support the euro. Since then, the euro has stabilized and has not declined as sharply as many had expected, Sutton noted. The net short euro position is no longer as extreme as it was in June, but it is still significant at 137,810 contracts, slightly higher from the previous week's 131,711. JAPANESE YEN (Contracts of 12,500,000 yen) -4,875,508,130.08 8/14/12 week 8/07/12 week Long 55,983 55,883 Short 25,279 28,344 Net 30,704 27,539 EURO (Contracts of 125,000 euros) 21,224,462,625.00 8/14/12 week 8/07/12 week Long 43,152 46,742 Short 180,962 178,453 Net -137,810 -131,711 POUND STERLING (Contracts of 62,500 pounds sterling) 28,215,000.00 8/14/12 week 8/07/12 week Long 32,054 25,764 Short 32,342 34,039 Net -288 -8,275 SWISS FRANC (Contracts of 125,000 Swiss francs) 2,418,419,702.41 8/14/12 week 8/07/12 week Long 6,140 6,771 Short 24,994 24,686 Net -18,854 -17,915 CANADA DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 Canadian dollars) -2,881,487,453.39 8/14/12 week 8/07/12 week Long 53,894 43,190 Short 25,301 24,068 Net 28,593 19,122 AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 Aussie dollars) -6,992,626,730.00 8/14/12 week 8/07/12 week Long 109,875 94,635 Short 43,196 41,741 Net 66,679 52,894 MEXICO PESO (Contracts of 500,000 pesos) -3,169,081,428.97 8/14/12 week 8/07/12 week Long 95,816 81,901 Short 12,305 12,523 Net 83,511 69,378 NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 New Zealand dollars) -1,227,383,500.00 8/14/12 week 8/07/12 week Long 18,273 17,808 Short 3,026 3,220 Net 15,247 14,588