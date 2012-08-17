FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
RPT-CORRECTED-Speculators' long US dollar bets fall in latest week-CFTC
August 17, 2012 / 9:05 PM / 5 years ago

RPT-CORRECTED-Speculators' long US dollar bets fall in latest week-CFTC

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

(Corrects Aug. 10 story to fix headline, first paragraph to show bets in favor)
    NEW YORK, Aug 10 (Reuters) - Currency speculators bets in favor of the U.S.
dollar declined in the latest week, according to data from the Commodity Futures
Trading Commission released on Friday.
    The value of the dollar's net-long position stood at $11.7 billion in the
week ended Aug. 7, from the previous week's level of $13.65 billion longs.
    The data reflects positions in the days following comments made by European
Central Bank President Mario Draghi who said the bank would do whatever it takes
to save the euro and may buy bonds of stressed countries to bring down borrowing
costs.    
    The euro on Monday hit a one-month high of $1.2443, according to Reuters
data. 
    However, the common currency was headed for its first weekly drop against
the dollar and yen in three weeks on Friday as investors refocused on
uncertainty about potential ECB action to contain the debt crisis and
deteriorating growth in the euro zone.
    That performance of the euro will likely be reflected in data collated Aug.
14 and released Aug. 17. 
    To be short a currency is to bet it will decline in value, while being long
is a view its value will rise.
    The Reuters calculation for the aggregate U.S. dollar position is derived
from net positions of International Monetary Market speculators in the yen,
euro, British pound, Swiss franc, Canadian and Australian dollars.
    
    JAPANESE YEN (Contracts of 12,500,000 yen) -4,381,284,205.17
             8/07/12 week         7/31/12 week
   Long          55,883               55,373
   Short         28,344               23,119
   Net           27,539               32,254
 
    EURO (Contracts of 125,000 euros) 20,415,205,000.00
             8/07/12 week         7/31/12 week
   Long          46,742               41,327
   Short        178,453              180,321
   Net         -131,711             -138,994
 
    POUND STERLING (Contracts of 62,500 pounds sterling) 807,846,875.00
             8/07/12 week         7/31/12 week
   Long          25,764               31,304
   Short         34,039               33,114
   Net           -8,275               -1,810
 
    SWISS FRANC (Contracts of 125,000 Swiss francs) 2,311,970,885.81
             8/07/12 week         7/31/12 week
   Long           6,771                5,409
   Short         24,686               24,217
   Net          -17,915              -18,808
 
    CANADIAN DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 Canadian dollars) -1,918,338,683.79
             8/07/12 week         7/31/12 week
   Long          43,190               30,652
   Short         24,068               18,203
   Net           19,122               12,449
 
    AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 Aussie dollars) -5,581,903,820.00
             8/07/12 week         7/31/12 week
   Long          94,635               79,895
   Short         41,741               42,660
   Net           52,894               37,235
 
    MEXICAN PESO (Contracts of 500,000 pesos) -2,624,971,623.16
             8/07/12 week         7/31/12 week
   Long          81,901               69,542
   Short         12,523               21,986
   Net           69,378               47,556
 
    NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 New Zealand dollars)
-1,190,089,040.00
             8/07/12 week         7/31/12 week
   Long          17,808               13,659
   Short          3,220                3,312
   Net           14,588               10,347

 (Reporting by Julie Haviv)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
